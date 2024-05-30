The Superi 46 is the new submachine gun that arrived with the Season 4 update in Call of Duty: Warzone and MW3. It’s an all-around balanced SMG, featuring terrific mobility, accuracy, and fire rate right off the bat. Here’s the best Superi 46 loadout in Warzone Season 4.

Recommended Videos

Best Superi 46 Loadout in Warzone

The Superi 46 is an intriguing option in the SMG meta, especially at mid-range. While it doesn’t have the fire rate to best meta close-range guns, it has the accuracy and damage range to challenge enemies 10-20 meters away. My loadout for the Superi 46 focuses on this range, so you can use it as a solid sniper support weapon, but it’s also no slouch at close ranges either.

Barrel : Houndguard Heavy Barrel

: Houndguard Heavy Barrel Optic : JAK Glassless Optic

: JAK Glassless Optic Stock : Rescue-9 Stock

: Rescue-9 Stock Ammunition : 4.6MM High Grain Rounds

: 4.6MM High Grain Rounds Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

The Superi 46 loadout in Warzone. Screenshot by The Escapist

As you can see, a majority of this loadout focuses on damage range or accuracy. The Houndguard Heavy Barrel massively boosts bullet velocity, damage range, and stability at the cost of mobility. Luckily, we can make that back up straight away by equipping the Rescue-9 Stock, which doesn’t harm any important stats. More importantly, the stock increases all pertinent mobility stats, including Tactical Sprint speed.

To add some extra damage range, the 4.6MM High Grain Rounds come into play, giving you a fast-killing SMG. However, the ammunition does hurt accuracy, so I made sure to also equip the Sakin ZX Grip to ensure the recoil pattern stays fairly consistent. Also helping that cause is the JAK Glassless Optic, which provides a clear sight as well as improves aiming stability.

Related: How to Earn the DNA Bomb Killstreak in MW3

Best Class For the Superi 46 in Warzone

With the loadout out of the way, we can turn our attention to the rest of the Superi 46 class, which includes your perks, equipment, and second weapon:

Primary Weapon

SVA 545, MORS, or another meta long-range weapon

Perks

Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk 4: Resolute

Equipment

Lethal : Throwing Knife

: Throwing Knife Tactical: Smoke Grenade

After everything has been equipped, you can enter a match with the Superi 46 and start dominating foes in Warzone.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more