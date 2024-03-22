Category:
Best Tapu Lele Raid Counters in Pokemon GO: All Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Mar 22, 2024
pokemon go tapu lele

Tapu Lele, one of the four guardian deities of the Alola Region, is a tough raid opponent in Pokemon GO, and players will need to bring their A-game to take it down. Here are the best counters for Tapu Lele in Pokemon GO, along with everything you need to know about its weaknesses.

Recommended Videos

Tapu Lele Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

The Land Spirit Pokemon, Tapu Lele, is a Psychic/Fairy-type, which means it is weak to Ghost, Steel, and Poison-type moves. Luckily, there are several viable Pokemon that can exploit these weaknesses to make quick work of Tapu Lele.

PokemonTypeVulnerable ToStrong AgainstResistant To
tapu-lele
Tapu Lele		Psychic/FairyGhost
Steel
Poison		Fighting
Dragon
Dark
Fighting
Poison		Fighting
Psychic

Like all raids in Pokemon GO, Tapu Lele has several movesets it can bring to battle. These include Ghost, Psychic, Fairy, and Fighting-type moves. While this does leave Ghost-type Pokemon at risk of taking excess damage, we still recommend bringing a few strong Ghosts with you.

Just make sure you don’t bring any Dragon-type Pokemon, as they are utterly useless against Tapu Lele. Even though there’s only a 1/5 chance of Tapu Lele using a Fairy-type move, your Dragon-type moves won’t be very effective in this fight.

Best Tapu Lele Counters in Pokemon GO

We have curated a list of the top 10 counters you should be bringing in a fight against Tapu Lele. You can find all ten counters and their preferred movesets below:

PokemonMoves
metagross
Metagross (Shadow)		Bullet Punch
Meteor Mash
excadrill
Excadrill (Shadow)		Metal Claw
Iron Head
Gholdengo
Gholdengo 		Hex
Shadow Ball
shiny mega gengar
Mega Gengar/ Gengar (Shadow)		Shadow Claw
Sludge Bomb

Chandelure (Shadow)		Hex
Shadow Ball
origin-giratina
Giratina		Shadow Claw
Shadow Force
mega-scizor
Mega Scizor/ Scizor (Shadow)		Bullet Punch
Iron Head
dialga
Dialga (Any Form)		Metal Claw
Iron Head
melmetal
Melmetal		Thunder Shock
Double Iron Bash/Flash Cannon
genesect
Genesect		Metal Claw
Magnet Bomb

While small in stature, Tapu Lele is a surprisingly strong raid boss. We recommend at least 3 to 4 max-level trainers to take on this raid, but a party of 6 or more trainers in the 30+ level range can take it out pretty quickly. Just make sure your Pokemon are above 3,500 CP and have the recommended moves to make the fight go as smoothly as possible.

If you’re looking to get your hands on some of the all-around strongest Pokemon for PvE, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Tier List. And if you’re looking for which raids are on the horizon, stop over at our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule.

