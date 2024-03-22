Best Tapu Lele Raid Counters in Pokemon GO: All Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Tapu Lele, one of the four guardian deities of the Alola Region, is a tough raid opponent in Pokemon GO, and players will need to bring their A-game to take it down. Here are the best counters for Tapu Lele in Pokemon GO, along with everything you need to know about its weaknesses.

Recommended Videos

Tapu Lele Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

The Land Spirit Pokemon, Tapu Lele, is a Psychic/Fairy-type, which means it is weak to Ghost, Steel, and Poison-type moves. Luckily, there are several viable Pokemon that can exploit these weaknesses to make quick work of Tapu Lele.

Pokemon Type Vulnerable To Strong Against Resistant To

Tapu Lele Psychic/Fairy Ghost

Steel

Poison Fighting

Dragon

Dark

Fighting

Poison Fighting

Psychic

Like all raids in Pokemon GO, Tapu Lele has several movesets it can bring to battle. These include Ghost, Psychic, Fairy, and Fighting-type moves. While this does leave Ghost-type Pokemon at risk of taking excess damage, we still recommend bringing a few strong Ghosts with you.

Just make sure you don’t bring any Dragon-type Pokemon, as they are utterly useless against Tapu Lele. Even though there’s only a 1/5 chance of Tapu Lele using a Fairy-type move, your Dragon-type moves won’t be very effective in this fight.

Best Tapu Lele Counters in Pokemon GO

We have curated a list of the top 10 counters you should be bringing in a fight against Tapu Lele. You can find all ten counters and their preferred movesets below:

Pokemon Moves

Metagross (Shadow) Bullet Punch

Meteor Mash

Excadrill (Shadow) Metal Claw

Iron Head

Gholdengo Hex

Shadow Ball

Mega Gengar/ Gengar (Shadow) Shadow Claw

Sludge Bomb

Chandelure (Shadow) Hex

Shadow Ball

Giratina Shadow Claw

Shadow Force

Mega Scizor/ Scizor (Shadow) Bullet Punch

Iron Head

Dialga (Any Form) Metal Claw

Iron Head

Melmetal Thunder Shock

Double Iron Bash/Flash Cannon

Genesect Metal Claw

Magnet Bomb

While small in stature, Tapu Lele is a surprisingly strong raid boss. We recommend at least 3 to 4 max-level trainers to take on this raid, but a party of 6 or more trainers in the 30+ level range can take it out pretty quickly. Just make sure your Pokemon are above 3,500 CP and have the recommended moves to make the fight go as smoothly as possible.

If you’re looking to get your hands on some of the all-around strongest Pokemon for PvE, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Tier List. And if you’re looking for which raids are on the horizon, stop over at our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule.