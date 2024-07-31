Best Team for the Fantasy Cup in Pokemon GO

Choosing the best team for the Fantasy Cup can be difficult in the Pokemon GO Battle League, but there are some picks that work better together than others. My guide will cover what the best combination of three picks is and how you can build them for the best attacks.

Best Team and Picks for the Fantasy Cup in Pokemon GO Battle League

The best team for the Fantasy Cup in the GO Battle League is Ferrothorn, Azumarill, and Flygon. There are a handful of other Pokemon that are technically much stronger than options like Ferrothorn, but it’s the placement and the team that makes all the difference. It’s hard to win every single battle in a series of five, so the goal is to ensure we at least have a positive win rate, and that this team gets the job done.

Ferrothorn (Lead) – Bullet Seed (Fast Attack) and Power Whip/Thunder (Charge Attack)

– Bullet Seed (Fast Attack) and Power Whip/Thunder (Charge Attack) Azumarill (Switch) – Bubble (Fast Attack) and Play Rough/Hydro Pump (Charge Attack)

– Bubble (Fast Attack) and Play Rough/Hydro Pump (Charge Attack) Flygon (Closer) – Mud Shot (Fast Attack) and Dragon Claw/Scorching Sands (Charge Attack)

Ferrothorn (Lead)

As a solo pick, Ferrothorn is in the top 30 for the Fantasy Cup and can be easily countered by numerous Pokemon. However, it is a hard counter to Azumarill and can still survive against options like Registeel. Azumarill happens to be the most popular lead pick in the Fantasy Cup, which means the odds are that your Ferrothorn will have an advantage in many matches.

Azumarill (Switch)

On other teams I have used, Azumarill can serve as a fantastic lead. You can stalemate with other Azumarills and it’s powerful against many of the picks in this cup. However, it’s even deadlier as a switch option. Many players will either have Azumarill or a counter to Azumarill as their first pick. Once that is gone, dealing with the Water and Fairy-Type Pokemon can be devastating.

Flygon (Closer)

Most of the time, I like to have a bulky pick as a closer. But Flygon is versatile and can destroy most of the closing picks in the Pokemon GO Fantasy Cup. Lucario, Registeel, and Turtonator are all popular closers and they can be beaten by Flygon due to the Mud Shot and fast charge generation. Mix that with the ability to use this Dragon-Type as your switch and it’s a recipe for a winning team in this cup.

Pokemon GO is available to play now.

