Rebuilding a team in EA FC 24 Career Mode to restore the past glory days is one of the most rewarding experiences. However, the rebuilding stories of some clubs are much more fascinating than those of others. Here are the best teams to rebuild in EA FC 24 Career Mode.

Best Teams to Rebuild in EA FC 24 Career Mode

1. Sunderland AFC

League: EFL Championship

When football fans think of Sunderland AFC now, their mind instantly goes to the EFL Championship. It would come as a surprise to many that Sunderland was the English Champions six times and was ever-present at the highest tier of English football until a few years back. Due to budget restrictions, reinstating this famed club to where it once was would be a massive challenge.

You’ll need to navigate financial constraints, nurture young talent, and make astute signings. The primary goal should be to earn a promotion as fast as possible and reestablish Sunderland as a competitive force. Beyond that, the sky is the limit as you can aim for the highest honors, domestic and continental.

2. Nottingham Forest

League: Premier League

Under Brian Clough’s leadership in the late ’70s, Nottingham Forest soared to greatness, clinching consecutive European titles – a record still unbeaten by any English club. Sadly, their success waned, and Forest often found themselves hovering near relegation. Now, back in the Premier League, their return has been rocky.

Forest was involved in relegation battles for two consecutive seasons, and they could use a rebuild that focuses on stability and momentum. However, the rebuilding project won’t be easy as Forest must cement its position in the Premier League before conquering Europe. Ensuring financial stability and keeping hold of the most talented players would be the biggest challenges in becoming a modern-day Brian Clough.

3. Hamburgerer SV

League: 2. Bundesliga

Like the two English clubs mentioned above, Hamburger SV has a similar story of bygone days of renown and accolades but is now a shadow of itself. The club has won the German league title six times and holds many impressive records. But the good days didn’t last forever as Hamburger ran into financial troubles in the ’90s, restricting its ability to acquire and retain talent.

Hamburger SV was relegated in the 2017-18 season for the first time in the club’s history, so earning a promotion to the Bundesliga should be your priority as the new manager. After that, a few good transfers and careful planning should help you make Hamburger SV a dominant force once again.

4. AC Milan

League: Serie A

AC Milan is the mighty Rossoneri, a never-ending powerhouse that has hit a rough road lately. They have had moments but have not played to their potential. The days of legends such as Paolo Maldini, Marco van Basten, Kaka, and Ruud Gullit at Milan are no longer. Milan is still huge domestically, but its European legacy has been questioned.

Choosing AC Milan in EA FC 24 out of all the teams to rebuild means challenging for the Serie A title and performing well in the UEFA Champions League. The task is to bring stability to the club, which has struggled with expensive signings and cuts to its acclaimed production line in the past decade.

5. AS Saint-Étienne

League: Ligue 2

AS Saint-Étienne’s illustrious history includes ten Ligue 1 titles and a memorable run to the UEFA Champions League final in 1976. The French club isn’t anywhere close to where it used to be, getting relegated a few years ago. The challenge is to lead Les Verts back to the top tier of French football and beyond.

Your focus will be on stabilizing the team in Ligue 1 and then building on that foundation to compete for top honors. Smart transfers, youth development, and financial management will be crucial to achieving these EA FC 24 goals. The ultimate aim is to restore AS Saint-Étienne as a powerhouse in both domestic and European competitions.

6. Wrexham AFC

League: National League

Wrexham AFC, known for its rich history and recent media spotlight, offers an exciting rebuild challenge. Historically, Wrexham has been part of the lower leagues of English football. However, with new ownership and significant investment, the club has grand ambitions of climbing the football ladder. The challenge lies in navigating the National League and beyond, leveraging financial support and fan enthusiasm.

Your goal is to secure promotions through smart transfers, effective youth development, and strong financial management. The journey from the National League to potentially the Premier League is filled with opportunities for strategic decisions and building a team capable of sustained success.

These are the best teams you can choose to rebuild in EA FC 24 Career Mode, each with a different set of challenges. Leeds United, RSC Anderlecht, Newcastle United, Sheffield Wednesday, Benfica, RCD Mallorca, and FC Schalke 04 are a few honorable mentions.

EA FC 24 is available now.

