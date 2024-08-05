The NFL season is nearly here, which means the next Madden is also right around the corner. Before diving into the game, however, it’s important to know which teams are the easiest to turn around. Here are the best teams to rebuild in Madden NFL 25 Franchise mode.

Best Teams to Rebuild in Madden NFL 25 Franchise Mode

Washington Commanders

It’s a new day in the nation’s capital. The Commanders have a new GM, a new coach, and a new quarterback. The rebuild will focus on Jayden Daniels, who’s going to have a solid development trait, as well as some of the young players the new regime has brought in, such as Frankie Luvu and Johnny Newton. With solid weapons, including superstar Terry McLaurin, and an up-and-coming defense, the Commanders aren’t far from contending.

Chicago Bears

Choosing the Bears in Franchise won’t be as daunting as other teams on this list, as the front office has surrounded top pick Caleb Williams with plenty of weapons. The defense isn’t anything to scoff at, either, but there’s still some work to do. Playing in the NFC North will prove challenging, so shore up the offensive and defensive lines and go from there.

Indianapolis Colts

Anthony Richardson didn’t get to finish his rookie season due to injury, but he’s ready to return and make a name for himself. With Adonai Mitchell joining an already talented receiver room, the Colts are primed to have a great year on offense. The rebuild will have to focus on building up the defense, but after a few moves, the Texans and Jaguars will have competition at the top of the AFC South.

Tennessee Titans

Young quarterbacks are the theme of this list of the best teams to rebuild in Madden 25 Franchise mode, and the Titans feel like they have something in Will Levis. That’s why the team went out and added plenty of veterans who it feels like will help its QB develop. It’ll be up to you to bring back the right players and continue to add young ones to help the Titans stay out of fourth place.

Seattle Seahawks

The final team on this list found itself in the playoffs two years ago but seems to be trending downward. While there are plenty of solid players on the Seahawks, the QB position is a bit of a mess. You can choose to stick with Geno Smith, develop Sam Howell, who’s already on the roster, or bring in someone else. No matter which you choose, there are enough pieces on the Seahawks to make a rebuild not feel too daunting.

And those are the best teams to rebuild in Madden NFL 25 Franchise mode.

Madden NFL 25 releases on August 15, 2024.

