Best Tech Deals This Week (Updated 10/10/2024)

Whether it’s buying a new TV, peripherals for your PC, or a cool gadget—everybody likes a good discount. Grabbing the tech you are looking for at a discount always feels good. So, here are some of the best tech deals of this week. From monitors and TVs to USB docks, grab anything you want for a margin of the cost on Amazon.

Recommended Videos

Best Tech Deals This Week (Quick List)

Best Tech Deals and Discounts

It’s always nice to upgrade your gadgets, whether it’s a PC part or a new TV. With that said, tech upgrades can be expensive, but if you keep an eye out for discounts, you can get a good deal.

If you are in the market for a good quality smart TV, then you are in luck, as INSIGNIA’s 50-inch smart TV is currently on sale. It features a 4K resolution, perfect for watching movies, TV shows, or playing your favorite games. The TV also hooks up with Alexa, allowing you to control it with your voice. No need to search for the remote under the sofa.

The Ryzen Series offers the best bang for the buck, and the Ryzen 7 5800X is no exception. With 8 cores and 16 threads, the CPU can handle pretty much everything you throw at it with ease. And, with the 63% discount, you can get it for extremely cheap. So, if you are looking to upgrade or build a new PC, consider checking it out.

The INIU power bank is a nifty, compact, and minimalist product that you should always have in your backpack. You never know when your phone’s battery might run out, so it’s always best to have a backup. Thankfully, the INIU power bank has a battery backup of 10000mAh, so you won’t have to worry about your phone and gadgets dying on you. And, with the weekly deal, you can get it for 40% off.

Echo Pop is a simple compact speaker with Alexa integrated. It’s a smart personal assistant that allows you to set timers, listen to music, control your smart home products, and much more. It might not be the loudest speaker, but it is quite compact and portable, allowing you to take it anywhere. You can get it for 55% off with this deal.

The Samsung 49” Odyssey monitor will be the perfect addition to your setup. It features a 240 refresh rate and 0.03 ms response rate, making it a great choice for gamers. It’s a curved widescreen monitor that can be the replacement for your two-monitor setup. Not to mention, the viewing experience is just impeccable. There is a 40% discount on it, so it’s the perfect time to grab it.

The Acer Swift Go is a lightweight, and minimalistic workbook with solid specs. It features a Core i7 processor, 16 GB of DDR5 RAM, and an Intel Arc GPU. It’s got enough power to handle any work tasks you throw at it. While the laptop is not built for gaming, the specs will allow you to enjoy lightweight games from time to time.

There are a lot of solutions to manage cable clutter, but the easiest one is to get yourself a USB dock. It allows you to connect all your devices in one place, reducing cable clutter. While there are many options available, MOKiN is one of affordable ones. It features all sorts of ports for your devices, including but not limited to Type-C, USB 3.0, and HDMI.

That’s pretty much it on the best tech deals this week.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy