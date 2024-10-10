Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
acer laptop and Ryzen 7 5800x split image
Category:
Features

Best Tech Deals This Week (Updated 10/10/2024)

Image of Burair Noor
Burair Noor
|

Published: Oct 10, 2024 01:25 am

Whether it’s buying a new TV, peripherals for your PC, or a cool gadget—everybody likes a good discount. Grabbing the tech you are looking for at a discount always feels good. So, here are some of the best tech deals of this week. From monitors and TVs to USB docks, grab anything you want for a margin of the cost on Amazon.

Recommended Videos

Best Tech Deals This Week (Quick List)

Photo Product Price Buy
INSIGNIA 50-inch Class...image INSIGNIA 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote (NS-50F301NA24) $189.99
AMD Ryzen 7...image AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8-core, 16-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor $138.24
INIU Portable Charger,...image INIU Portable Charger, Slimmest 10000mAh 5V/3A Power Bank, USB C in&out High-Speed Charging Battery Pack, External Phone Powerbank Compatible with iPhone 16 15 14 13 12 Samsung S22 S21 Google iPad etc $17.99
Amazon Echo Pop...image Amazon Echo Pop | Alexa fits in anywhere: bedroom, living room, bathroom, office, and small spaces | Charcoal $17.99
SAMSUNG 49 SAMSUNG 49" Odyssey OLED G9 (G95SC) Series Curved Smart Gaming Monitor, 240Hz, 0.03ms, G-Sync Compatible, Dual QHD, Neo Quantum Processor Pro, LS49CG954SNXZA, 2023 $1,079.99
acer Swift Go...image acer Swift Go 14 Intel Evo Thin & Light Laptop | 14" 1920 x 1200 Touch Display | Unlock AI Experiences | Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 155H | Intel ARC | 16GB LPDDR5X | 512GB SSD | SFG14-72T-718K $927.95
MOKiN USB C...image MOKiN USB C Hub HDMI Adapter for MacBook Pro/Air, 7 in 1 USB C Dongle with HDMI, SD/TF Card Reader, USB C Data Port,100W PD, and 2 USB 3.0 Compatible for MacBook Pro/Air, Dell XPS, Lenovo Thinkpad. $15.99

Best Tech Deals and Discounts

It’s always nice to upgrade your gadgets, whether it’s a PC part or a new TV. With that said, tech upgrades can be expensive, but if you keep an eye out for discounts, you can get a good deal.

1. INSIGNIA 50-inch 4K Smart TV

Insignia 50 inch TV image tech deals

If you are in the market for a good quality smart TV, then you are in luck, as INSIGNIA’s 50-inch smart TV is currently on sale. It features a 4K resolution, perfect for watching movies, TV shows, or playing your favorite games. The TV also hooks up with Alexa, allowing you to control it with your voice. No need to search for the remote under the sofa.

2. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

Ryzen 7 5800X processor box

The Ryzen Series offers the best bang for the buck, and the Ryzen 7 5800X is no exception. With 8 cores and 16 threads, the CPU can handle pretty much everything you throw at it with ease. And, with the 63% discount, you can get it for extremely cheap. So, if you are looking to upgrade or build a new PC, consider checking it out.

3. INIU Portable Charger

Iniu powerbank tech deal

The INIU power bank is a nifty, compact, and minimalist product that you should always have in your backpack. You never know when your phone’s battery might run out, so it’s always best to have a backup. Thankfully, the INIU power bank has a battery backup of 10000mAh, so you won’t have to worry about your phone and gadgets dying on you. And, with the weekly deal, you can get it for 40% off.

4. Echo Pop

Echo Pop Smart Speaker

Echo Pop is a simple compact speaker with Alexa integrated. It’s a smart personal assistant that allows you to set timers, listen to music, control your smart home products, and much more. It might not be the loudest speaker, but it is quite compact and portable, allowing you to take it anywhere. You can get it for 55% off with this deal.

5. SAMSUNG 49″ Odyssey OLED G9

Samsung Odyssey OLED g9 image

The Samsung 49” Odyssey monitor will be the perfect addition to your setup. It features a 240 refresh rate and 0.03 ms response rate, making it a great choice for gamers. It’s a curved widescreen monitor that can be the replacement for your two-monitor setup. Not to mention, the viewing experience is just impeccable. There is a 40% discount on it, so it’s the perfect time to grab it.

6. Acer Swift Go 14 Intel Evo Thin & Light Laptop

acer Swift Go laptop

The Acer Swift Go is a lightweight, and minimalistic workbook with solid specs. It features a Core i7 processor, 16 GB of DDR5 RAM, and an Intel Arc GPU. It’s got enough power to handle any work tasks you throw at it. While the laptop is not built for gaming, the specs will allow you to enjoy lightweight games from time to time.

7. MOKiN USB Hub

MOKIN usb dock and hub

There are a lot of solutions to manage cable clutter, but the easiest one is to get yourself a USB dock. It allows you to connect all your devices in one place, reducing cable clutter. While there are many options available, MOKiN is one of affordable ones. It features all sorts of ports for your devices, including but not limited to Type-C, USB 3.0, and HDMI.

That’s pretty much it on the best tech deals this week.

Post Tag:
AMD
samsung
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Burair Noor
Burair Noor
Burair is a freelance writer at The Escapist where he covers content related to games, anime/manga, TV shows and movies. More than a writer, Burair is a lifelong and passionate gamer always keeping an eye out for what's new. When not doing that, you will find him listening to music or watching F1.