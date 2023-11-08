Best Tirion Fordring Build in Warcraft Rumble

Tirion Fordring is a tanking and healing Alliance Leader in Warcraft Rumble. He’s a powerful and cheap early-game Leader that you can build a very cost-effective deck around. In this guide, we’ll cover how to build a tough-as-nails Tirion Fordring deck in Warcraft Rumble.

How to Build A Tirion Fordring Deck in Warcraft Rumble

Tirion costs four Gold and has high health and armor to reduce incoming damage. He also has the ability to heal nearby units. This combination makes him very tanky and useful. To top that off, once he reaches 30% HP, he pops a Divine Shield and becomes immune to damage for five seconds. Talk about tough to take down!

To build a Warcraft Rumble deck around Tirion Fordring, you want units that can stick together to take advantage of his healing ability. One of the best ways to do so is by using plenty of other tough-to-take-down units. Here’s what you’ll need:

Harvest Golem – This three Gold unit can revive itself after being taken down. It comes back at 50% HP but can then be healed by units like Tirion, making it tough to deal with.

– This three Gold unit can revive itself after being taken down. It comes back at 50% HP but can then be healed by units like Tirion, making it tough to deal with. S.A.F.E. Pilot – It’s never wise to go without an air unit. You get this unit for free early on, and she’s very cost effective and versatile. A good choice for split pushing lanes as well.

– It’s never wise to go without an air unit. You get this unit for free early on, and she’s very cost effective and versatile. A good choice for split pushing lanes as well. Core Hounds – This pair of armored doggos is another tanky unit that is already hard to deal with. When one Hound is taken down, it can be revived by the other. Core Hounds can only be defeated when both hounds are taken out. With healing, that makes it very hard to do!

This pair of armored doggos is another tanky unit that is already hard to deal with. When one Hound is taken down, it can be revived by the other. Core Hounds can only be defeated when both hounds are taken out. With healing, that makes it very hard to do! Drakes – Drakes are another very solid flying unit that are incredibly versatile. They have awesome AOE, so are great at taking out enemy group units.

Drakes are another very solid flying unit that are incredibly versatile. They have awesome AOE, so are great at taking out enemy group units. Frostwolf Shaman – Tirion won’t always be around to heal other units, so it’s key to have a backup healer. Frostwolf Shaman is the perfect choice as she’s able to heal and put out respectable ranged damage.

Tirion won’t always be around to heal other units, so it’s key to have a backup healer. Frostwolf Shaman is the perfect choice as she’s able to heal and put out respectable ranged damage. Ogre Mage – Last but not least, we have one of the most awesome buffing units, the Ogre Mage! This two-headed beauty can pop Bloodlust and increase a unit’s movement and attack speed by 33%. That’s a huge boost, and it really helps speed up lane progression in this deck because we have some slower units like Tirion and the Harvest Golem.

That’s how you can build yourself an unwaveringly tanky Tirion Fordring deck in Warcraft Rumble. This build will have your opponents slamming their fists on their phones in rage as you constantly revive and heal!