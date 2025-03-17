Best Toppings for Black Forest Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom

With the release of the Match Made in Oven update, Cookie Run: Kingdom features Black Forest Cookie. She is arguably one of the best Cookies you can get, especially for PvE modes.

Recommended Videos

Cookie Run Kingdom: Recommended Toppings for Black Forest Cookie

Image via The Escapist

Black Forest Cookie is a tank who should be assigned to the frontline. That means you’ll want to equip her with toppings that enhance her survivability. Here are my recommendations:

Solid Armor set

Swift Chocolate set

If you just want to make Black Forest Cookie tankier, I recommend equipping the Solid Armor toppings. With a full set of five pieces, she will receive up to a five percent DMG Resistance boost. Although it may seem small, this resistance will allow her to survive much longer on the battlefield. The longer she stays alive, the more damage she can inflict.

Although she is best used in PvE modes, you can also use her in PvP. When you equip a full set of Solid Armor toppings, she should be able to unleash her ability several times before being taken down.

On the other hand, you can also consider giving her Swift Chocolate toppings. Instead of focusing on defense, this set increases Black Forest Cookie’s damage output by reducing the cooldown time of her skill by five percent. This means she will be able to use her skills more frequently during battles.

This set is more suitable for PvE content, allowing her to quickly defeat waves of enemies. However, it isn’t as effective as the Solid Armor set in PvP. If you choose to use this set, I recommend placing Black Forest Cookie in a team that focuses on burst damage, as she won’t be able to survive for long. Essentially, your goal is to eliminate the enemies before they have a chance to take down your team.

You may also consider combining the two sets: 3 Solid Armor and 2 Swift Chocolate. This creates a more well-rounded topping setup that increases both her survivability and damage. However, don’t expect her to deal as much damage or survive as long as she would with a full set of either topping.

Related: Cookie Run Kingdom Codes & Coupons (March 2025)

Best Sub-Stats

Once you have the right set that you want, you need to pay attention to the sub-stats of the toppings you get. Here are my stat recommendations for Black Forest Cookie:

DMG Resistance

Cooldown Reduction

ATK

CRIT Resistance

HP

For the sub-stats, I highly recommend on obtaining more DMG Resistance and Cooldown Reduction. One tactic you may use is to get the sub-stats that is not given by the topping set. For instance, if you pick the Solid Armor for Black Forest Cookie, you can try obtaining more Cooldown Reduction to increase her damage. Having more ATK sub-stat is also good to increase her DMG output.

That’s everything you need to know about the best toppings for Black Forest Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom. Besides getting her, you may also want to consider obtaining Linzer Cookie, who is one of the best Support units in the game.

Cookie Run: Kingdom is available on iOS, Android, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy