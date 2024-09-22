10 Most Underrated PS2 Games of All Time

As of this writing, the PlayStation 2 still stands as the best selling video game console of all time. Naturally, when you have a library as large as the PS2’s, some games are bound to get overlooked, but here are some of the best games that people may not know about.

While most people tend to think of franchises like God of War, Grand Theft Auto, and even Kingdom Hearts when thinking of Sony’s sixth generation console, thousands of games have been released for the system. I mean, it was getting new games even in 2010, a solid decade after the system released in the West. Not every game can sell well over a million units though. Plenty of games have been forgotten to time, which is a shame because while the PS2 was certainly underpowered compared to the Xbox and even the GameCube, it still pumped out quality titles even if they weren’t as pretty on Sony’s console.

So today, we’re going to take a look at ten of the most underrated and underappreciated games in the PS2’s library. While some of these games have received modern releases via PSN over the years, most of these games have been lost to time and are in desperate need of a second lease on life. Some hopefully this list will help incentivize you to take your PS2 out of stroage, track these games down, and see why they still stand the test of time after all these years.

For many owners of the original PlayStation, the original Ape Escape was something special, showcasing all of the capabilities and potential of the DualShock Controller. Now as the standardized controller of choice for all PlayStation consoles, you may wonder if Ape Escape, which was ostensibly a glorified tech demo for the controller, had a place outside of the original PlayStation’s library. Ape Escape 2 is the solid declaration that not only does the series have a place in the then-modern gaming landscape, but it could surpass the original.

Granted, it only somewhat builds on what the original Ape Escape did, only adding a few gadgets here or there, but it refined it to a point where you want to keep exploring these new stages and capturing the monkeys. Add in fun new elements like the Freaky Monkey Five and a New Game+ mode featuring Spike, and there’s plenty of reason to rediscover this little gem.

While the PlayStation 2 birthed the music game Renaissance of the mid to late 2000s thanks to Guitar Hero, the PS2 is also home to home of the most engrossing and captivating music games I’ve ever played. Gitaroo Man is a rhythm game that has you gain the powers of the magical Gitaroo to save Planet Gitaroo from the Gravillian Empire. How you do that is by going through the game’s 11 stages, flipflopping between using the analog stick to trace musical patterns and hitting buttons to block enemy attacks. Yes, each stage is framed somewhat like a fight, having you go up against the various warriors from the Gravillian Empire, and each stage/track has its own unique genre and style that makes them distinct.

It’s a short game, but with the cute visuals, stiff challenge, and replayability thanks to a ranking system, it’s one that you’ll come back to even when you beat it.

There are beat-em-up games, and then there’s God Hand. Developed by Clover Studio and directed by Resident Evil’s Shinji Mikami, God Hand is a game that’s all about experimentation. As you progress, you’re able to develop and customize your moveset to an absurd degree, allowing you to make Gene fight however you want. Add in a dynamic difficulty setting that reacts to your progress second-to-second, and you have a game that encourages you to play how you want. And then there’s the pure weirdness of it all. Chihuahua racing, fighting a luchador gorilla, and the game ending with a massive dance number is par for the course for a game that has “CULT ICON” written all over it.

Don’t feel too bad about the game underperforming though, as most of the team went on to form Platinum Games after Clover’s dissolution and seem to be doing pretty alright for themselves.

Ratchet & Clank was one of the breakout video games franchises of the PS2, but while most people, including Sony, tend to focus on the trilogy of games and not the action-focused outing, Ratchet: Deadlocked.

Compared to the earlier games, there’s much less of an emphasis on humor and platforming, instead focusing on objective based gauntlets and arena battles, but it does arguably present the hardest challenge in the series. You can outfit and customize Ratchet with a variety of different abilities for his weapons and even though you have far fewer of them, each feels distinct and serves a function for dealing with certain enemies. No, it’s not the best game in the series, but it’s the one entry that probably deserves a critical reassessment the most.

The PS2 is a mecca of JRPGs and one of the most overlooked of its entire generation is Level-5’s Rogue Galaxy. I’m a simple man who loves Skies of Arcadia, so when I hear about a JRPG that has you become a space pirate and sailing the stars, I’m instantly invested. The game feels like it draws inspiration from a lot of the genre greats. The combat is real-time and has elements of Xenoblade Chronicles. The power-up system seems directly inspired by the Sphere Grid of Final Fantasy X. Even the way you upgrade weapons is reminiscent of Level-5’s first game, Dark Cloud. All of this results in a game that is surprisingly fun to play. While the story may not be anything amazing, the setting more than makes up for the narrative’s weakness, making me eager to rejoin the crew of the Dorgenark.

Never in my dreams would I expect a video game sequel to Scarface, but that’s exactly what Scarface: The World Is Yours is. Liscenced games were a crapshoot back in the 6th generation of consoles and Scarface is probably one of the best.

Serving as a Grand Theft Auto clone, the games has you assume the role of Tony Montana as he attempts to rebuild his drug empire after the events of the film. The result is a game that takes what made GTA fun and adds even more complexity to it, like a “Heat” meter that determines the price of certain things and a “Balls” meter that can lead to a rage mode depending on how accurate you are shooting enemy body parts. Plus, as a film buff, seeing some of the original actors like Robert Loggia return to voice their characters again was a pleasant treat, although Al Pacino did not reprise his role as Tony Montana. Still, in the generation that made GTA into the institution it is today, you could make the argument that Scarface: The World Is Yours is just as good, if not better, than it.

Predating Persona 3 and Persona 4 by a few years, Digital Devil Saga was Atlus’s attempt to create a dark, post-apocalyptic entry in the series that was propelled by its narrative and themes. In those areas, the Digital Devil Saga duology was a resounding success, earning its place in the larger SMT franchise as one of the most beloved entries. It’s also one of the hardest entries in the series, which says a lot. Players will have to make sure they understand the intricacies of the Press Turn system to survive and be ready for stiff boss fights and huge dungeons.

Thankfully, the game’s stellar story helps to keep players engaged as your really do learn to empathize with its emotionless cast of characters slowly discovering their humanity. If you love the Persona series but want something with a bit more edge, Digital Devil Saga is for you.

When you think of horror games on the PS2, chances are Silent Hill will come to mind. While the Team Silent games are all classics in their own way, a lot of people tend to overlook Silent Hill: Shattered Memories. While it may have been developed with the Wii in mind, given the two system’s similar specs, a PS2 port felt natural, especially given how much the series is tied to Sony’s systems.

Serving as a reimagining of the original game, Shattered Memories subverts the player’s expectations from the get-go. The same characters are present, but they’re vastly different from their original appearances and the game seems to be more set on examining the player than Harry Mason. The game will mostly have you solve puzzles and navigate through the snowy town and while the scares may be somewhat lacking compared to Team Silent’s entries, the captivating story more than makes up for it, leaving you with one of the best endings in the franchise. Seriously, if you can track down a copy of the game, do so.

John Carpenter’s The Thing is arguably one of the best horror movies ever made, so the idea of a sequel, let alone a video game sequel, should instantly make players cautious. However, the folks at Computer Artworks all those years ago knew what they were doing, crafting a PS2 third-person shooter focusing entirely on the fear and anxiety of the situation.

While the action focuses on you killing the creatures and managing your limited resources, where the game really shines is in its “Fear System,” which can alter the NPC’s behavior based on their classes, the events surrounding them, and your actions towards them, which can result in them either trusting you, turning on you, or even killing themselves. There’s also the paranoia that one of NPCs tagging along with you may be infected themselves, resulting in a mad panic not only from fighting them, but realizing all of the resources you gave them are now worthless. It’s a smart and fascinating shooter and one that has me eagerly awaiting Nightdive’s remaster of the game.

Xenosaga, for its time, was one of the grandest experiments in all of gaming. Originally set to be a six part epic space opera, that scope was eventually limited to just three and out of the three, the original is undeniably the best. Explaining the complex narrative of Xenosaga, at times, feels like a futile effort, especially if you want to take into account later entries in the trilogy, but the original game manages to stand on its own thanks to its solid cast of characters and the slick and badass KOS-MOS. The gameplay itself is enjoyable in its own way, at points letting you pilot giant mechs and engaging in large-scale turn-based battles. Even if you play Xenosaga Episode I without experiencing the rest of the trilogy, it delivers a simple and fun JRPG that is proof why Monolith Soft, and the Xeno series, deserve more recognition.



