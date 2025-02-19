Best Ways to Counter Vampire in Rampant Reborn

Unless you’ve been living under a rock or willfully ignoring all the rage in Discord, you’re probably aware of how strong the Vampire class in Rampant Reborn really is. So unless you want to cope and seethe for all eternity, you better get to practicing. Fortunately, after bashing my head against high ELO vamp mains, I was able to assemble a list of the best ways to counter Vampires in Rampant Reborn.

How to Counter Vampire Skill in Rampant Reborn

Shadow Blades are never not annoying, but you can easily infuriate your opponent with a well-timed block. Even though the Vampire’s Skill 1 hits multiple times, it’s not hard to block it. However, this becomes problematic against stronger players. In that case, blockdashing is the best answer. I love doing this in particular because it confuses the players and keeps them on their toes with the extra movement.

But if you really want to counter the Vampire’s Skill 1 in Rampant Reborn, I’d say the best choice is a blockdash + attack combo. It allows you to reduce the distance and land a key blow. Repeat this a couple of times, and you’re golden.

How to Counter Ethereal Mist in Rampant Reborn

Upon activating Skill 2 (Ethereal Mist), Vampires get a 300% movement speed buff and can’t be targeted. To make things even worse, the Vamp then does hard-hitting AOE damage. I can safely say that this single power is the one of the main reasons why Vampire ranks pretty high on our Rampant Reborn class tier list, but fortunately, there’s a way to counter it.

The first thing you have to keep in mind is—space control. With the Vamp zipping around, you’ll need to neutralize their advantage as much as possible. And yup, you’ve guessed it—blockstacking is involved, too.

All you have to do is time your blocks carefully and pounce with a well-timed attack. If you’ve managed to survive this, then the real fun begins.

How to Counter Blood Strike in Rampant Reborn

The Vampire’s Skill 3 (Blood Strike) comes in the form of a recastable dash that can both heal the Vamp and damage the opponent. You’ll notice most players using this as a part of a bigger combo. So, how do you win this kerfuffle?

Blocking, blocking and blocking. The ability is well-telegraphed, so you’ll be able to time a couple of blocks. If you happen to get hit, you must chase the Vampire to cancel the damage you’ll receive (the life drain).

However, I also found out that you can use a projectile to just cancel Blood Strike outright. Still alive? Good, because you’re going to need all the strength you can muster.

How to Counter Night Form in Rampant Reborn

It’s almost inconceivable how tilted I get when faced with this ability. When activated, Night Form has the Vampire become 60% faster, gain 3 seconds of invincibility, and drain 2.5HP every tenth of a second, with up to three recasts. Insane, isn’t it?

First things first, you need to have your defensive cooldowns ready for the 3 seconds of invulnerability. Next, once those 3 seconds pass, you can focus on block stacking once again. Once you’ve knocked the opponent back correctly, focus on the swings and dealing as much damage as possible.

In terms of bracing, I’d only advise you to focus on the time window around the first three M1s and wait for exactly one second after Skill 1 is cast by the Vampire.

And that’s it. It isn’t so hard, is it? Yeah, the class can be a doozie, but with these best ways to counter Vampire in Rampant Reborn, you’ll tilt much less and gain much more ELO. Check out our Rampant Reborn codes if you need an extra crate or a few more gems.

