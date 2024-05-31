Image of armored soldiers posing dramatically on a rock with rifles in their hands in Helldivers 2.
Best ways to use Electrical Conduit armor perk in Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 is laden down with different armor types, all of which offer some form of perk to help players in their campaign to preserve and spread democracy.

The Electrical Conduit perk was introduced with the armor sets from the Cutting Edge warbond. But what does it do, and how do you take advantage of it?

What does the Electrical Conduit perk do?

The Electrical Conduit perk in Helldivers 2 will reduce incoming damage from Arc sources by 95%. This is a great help, but you should keep in mind that the 95% number seems to be far more impressive than it really is.

There is a pretty large disparity between the health bar of the average Helldiver and the average Termanid, for example, and your own Arc weapons put out a tremendous amount of damage, so 5% of that is still a lot for you and your teammates. This will certainly help you take much less damage if your squadmates are laying down fire with Arc Throwers or breaking out Tesla Towers, but in all honesty, this is just not a perk that I rate particularly high on the list. Why? Because no enemies in the game currently do Arc damage. So, do you want to reduce occasional incoming damage, or do you want to try to reduce damage types that you might take far more often? Exactly.

Helldivers 2 Armor Perk Tier List

Below, you can find a quick tier list of the armor perks based on my own preferences and experience in the game.

S-TierDemocracy Protects, Med-Kit
A-TierEngineering Kit, Fortified
B-TierServo-Assisted, Extra Padding
C-TierScout

Now, this is where it all boils down to choice. For me, the best armor in the game is my trusty B-O8 Light Gunner armor that comes with the Extra Padding Perk, despite the fact that I put Extra Padding at B-Tier. The reason for this is that I value mobility, and this perk on this armor allows me to have the average protection of medium armor as well as the speed and stamina regen of light armor. That is a superb combo that feels amazing on the battlefield.

Fortified is an absolute must if you are taking on Automatons due to their high volume of explosive weapons. It will make all the difference in the world between living or dying to a rocket salvo. Finally, Med-Kit and Engineering Kit just give you bonuses that will benefit you no matter who you are fighting.

