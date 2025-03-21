Best Weapons in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Ubisoft takes their beloved series back to the RPG formula with Assassin’s Creed Shadows, which means it’s important that you gear up appropriately, especially on higher difficulties. Here are the best weapons and how to get them in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Best Weapons for Naoe in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Generally speaking, all of the best weapons you can get in Assassin’s Creed Shadows are of legendary quality, so it may take a bit of time before you can start getting them. Once you do, though, it’s certainly worth upgrading them to keep up with the game’s challenges.

Listed below are the best weapons for Naoe:

Weapon Type Perks and Stats Location/How to Get Yami no Kage Katana Engraving: Deal 100% damage to the attacker on Deflect. Hidden chest in Haraiyama Fort, at the Warfields in Harima. Bloodshade Katana Bonus Stat: Bleed Buildup

Engraving: Affliction Buildup is not lost over time. Hidden chest in the large ship in Osaka, in the Izumi Settsu region. Masked Death Katana Bonus Stat: Adrenaline Gain

Engraving: Posture attack remains charged after Dodge. Hidden chest in an empty camp in Shimagahara Valley, Otogi Pass. Look on the ground for blood trails, and follow it to the campsite. Yukimitsu’s Revenge Tanto Engraving: Afflicted enemies are Vulnerable. Hidden chest in the Ancient Tomb of Nanjo, at the Eagle’s Nest in Yamashiro. Igan Sunset Tanto Bonus Stat: Vulnerable Damage

Engraving: Slow down time on Escape Strike. Hidden chest in Tozuku’s Lair, in the Katana Foothills. Located in the Izumi Settsu region.

You’ll notice that I didn’t include any Kusarigamas in this list, and well, that’s because they’re just so subpar compared to the Tantos and Katanas you can get in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. If you really want to use the Kusarigama, any of them with Poison effects will work well. That being said, it’s worth mentioning that they’re just not as efficient as the other two weapon types no matter how you cut it.

Overall, the Katana is the strongest weapon type for Naoe, with the Tanto coming in as a close second. Any of the weapons I’ve listed above will serve you well.

Best Weapons for Yasuke in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

And here are the best weapons for Yasuke:

Weapon Type Perks and Stats Location/How to Get Turquoise Zephyr Long Katana Bonus Stat: Adrenaline Gain

Engraving: Successful parries push nearby enemies back. Hidden chest at the Eagle’s Nest in the Yamashiro region. Venom Pillar Kanaba Bonus Stat: Vulnerable Damage

Engraving: Posture attacks by alternating attack types. Hidden chest at Kajimiya Cemetery, at Mount Hiei in Omi. Time Honored Crescent Naginata Bonus Stat: Critical Damage

Engraving: First Strike makes enemies Vulnerable every eight seconds. Hidden chest at Kashiwabara Fortress, at the Ibu Highlands in Omi.

The best weapon options for Yasuke are a bit more limited, but they’re still extremely powerful. I’m a fan of the Long Katana/Kanaba combo in particular, as they deliver a great one-two punch, especially once you get both legendary weapons listed above.

And those are the best weapons to get for Naoe and Yasuke in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to clear the Tea Ceremony, and how to find Imai Sokyu.

