The best Xianyun build in Genshin Impact can help you change up your teams in a fascinating way, but only if you give her the right artifacts and weapons. Thankfully, we’re here to help you do just that, so let’s get into things and set you on the right path.

Best Xianyun Build in Genshin Impact

To get the best Xianyun build in Genshin Impact, it’s important to know that she’s a brand-new Anemo healer and support character. As has been the way with a few of the last non-DPS units, Xianyun consolidates a few roles, which means that you can pair her with someone like Furina for huge damage boosts. Because of this, Xianyun’s normal attacks are rubbish, so don’t worry about them. Xianyun’s elemental skill allows her to jump three times before pulling off a big jump attack, but her damage isn’t great, so you only need to do one unless you’re trying to style on your enemies.

Xianyun’s burst is where she shines, which not only heals your entire team but also allows the active character to jump high enough to use their plunge attack. Not only that, but it also offers coordinated attacks that deal Anemo damage and also gives buffs to both crit rate and damage to plunging attacks. Basically, you can see that her job here is to let you get in some very big hits, and she does it very well and also keeps your entire team alive in the process, which is huge if you’ve got a DPS unit that drains their own health or you’re using Furina to do so for her unique buffs.

Best Xianyun Artifacts in Genshin Impact

Because Xianyun is an Anemo character, her best artifact set is the Viridescent Venerer. This artifact set not only boosts Anemo damage, which is nice, but also increases Swirl damage and decreases the opponent’s elemental resistance to whatever element you swirled, making it unparalleled when it comes to supporting Xianyun’s role and also massively boosting the damage output of your main DPS, as long as they’re a Pyro, Hydro, Cryo, or Electro character. You can also use the Noblesse Oblige set if needed, but please don’t.

In terms of stats, you’ll almost certainly want a lot of energy recharge in your best Xianyun build, as her requirements can reach all the way up to 300% in Genshin Impact, which is frankly absurd. You’ll be glad to know there are ways to lower that, but even when lowered, you’ll likely want her on an energy recharge body piece. Outside of that, you just want a lot of attack because her healing and buffs all scale from her attack. Don’t worry about crit damage or crit rate here – just make her attack high and energy recharge absurd.

Best Xianyun Weapons in Genshin Impact

The final part of the best Xianyun build in Genshin Impact is the weapon. Her best option, and it’s by a lot, is Crane’s Echoing Call, which is her signature catalyst. This weapon makes it so that doing plunge attacks with Xianyun will boost the plunge attack damage of the rest of your team, further boosting her already impressive list of buffs, and also makes it so that when those party members hit enemies with plunge attacks, Xianyun regenerates energy, which helps massively with her energy recharge issue.

Outside of that, though, there are two main weapons that are worth considering. The first is the Favonius Codex, which not only grants energy recharge as its substat, which is very nice, but also allows you to generate more energy particles when you crit. However, this does mean that you need around a 30% crit rate to be able to trigger this often enough to be relevant, which does somewhat change how you’ll sort her artifact stats.

Finally, there’s also the Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayer, which is a three-star weapon that more or less outshines every other three-star weapon in the game. At full refinement, this weapon grants an impressive 48% attack boost to whoever Xianyun switches to. This is a big buff that makes this weapon useful on nearly any catalyst-using support character, so it’s always worth having at least one or two of these around to give them. The best part is that most characters don’t even necessarily need it to be leveled up to get a lot out of it, but it certainly helps.

Genshin Impact is available on PlayStation, PC, iOS, and Android.