With the release of the Fontaine expansion, the 4.0 update for Genshin Impact is stacked with new content to explore and take on. As with each Genshin update, we also have two new limited character banners to spend our hard earned wishes on. One is a return of the Hydro 5 Star Yelan. In my opinion, Yelan is an account-changer in Genshin Impact. You don’t have to pull for her, but if you do you’ll have the best Hydro support / sub-damage dealer in the entire game. She makes and breaks so many powerful team comps with her incredible Hydro application and machine-gun like off-field damage. If you decide to snag yourself a Yelan here, you really can’t go wrong. Lets go over exactly how to build her to become one of, if not the biggest asset on your entire Genshin account.

How to Get the Best Yelan Build in Genshin Impact

Yelan’s primary function is to be swapped into, and then use her Skill and her Burst when it’s ready to apply a ton of Hydro. Her Burst in particular is absolutely powerful. While active, it will fire Hydro projectiles in rapid succession at enemies that you’re attacking. This deals tons of damage and applies constant Hydro for other characters to use elemental reactions with.

Talent Priority

Yelan’s Burst is paramount to her damage output and as such it should be prioritized to be leveled up first. After that, her Skill is the next best Talent to be leveling. You don’t actually need to worry about her Basic Attack Talents at all, the exception being if you have a high Constellation Yelan that you want to hype invest into. For most people though, you can simply leave her Basic Attack unleveled.

Weapons

Yelan’s signature 5 Star weapon, the Aqua Simulacra, is currently featured on the limited weapon banner. It’s Yelan’s best in-slot weapon, and also one of the best bows in the game that can be used to great effect by almost any bow user. If you pull for this, the damage is absolutely worth it. If you don’t want to go for a 5 Star weapon, then the best alternative is the 4 Star Favonius Warbow. This is a very good weapon for Yelan if you can’t snag the Aqua Simulacra. It has an Energy Recharge main stat and also generates elemental particles to charge Yelan’s Burst as well as other team members.

Best Artifact Set

For Yelan, the Emblem of Severed Fate as a 4 piece set is just too good on her to pass up. She needs a ton of energy recharge to maintain her Burst uptime, and this set adds 20% to energy recharge, which helps a lot. It also empowers your Burst with the 4 piece bonus. Elemental Burst damage increases by 25% of your Energy Recharge value up to 75%. This means you can build for Energy Recharge on your artifacts without really losing out on damage.

Best Artifact Stats

Yelan scales off of HP, Energy Recharge and Crit Hit, Crit Damage and Hydro Damage bonus. To create the optimal build you will need to consider what weapon you’re using as well.

If you’re using a Crit main stat weapon then you’ll want to have the follow main stats:

Energy Recharge Sands

Hydro Damage Bonus Goblet

Crit Damage Circlet or Crit Hit Circlet if you don’t have a low Crit Hit stat

If you’re using an Energy Recharge main stat weapon then you’ll instead want these stats:

HP% Sands

Hydro Damage Bonus Goblet

Crit Damage or Crit Hit Circlet

That covers the best build for Yelan in Genshin Impact. She is an absolute force to be reckoned with, especially if you can work towards building her optimally like this. And for more tips, check out our picks for the Best Yelan Team Comps in Genshin Impact.