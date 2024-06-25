While playing Career Mode in EA FC 24, you’re always searching for young central midfielders (CMs) who can be future stars. Even in the present, they can tip the scales in your favor. These players have a robust engine, great passing, and an eye for a goal.

Best Young Central Midfielders (CMs) in EA FC 24 Career Mode

Central midfielders are tasked with the huge responsibility of bridging the defense and attack. Some people even call them the heartbeat of any football team. Box-to-box midfielders, destroyers (CDMs), creative players, and even deep-lying playmakers called Registas are some notable types of CMs. Our list features the best young CMs in EA FC 24 Career Mode:

Jamal Musiala – (86 Overall, 93 Potential, Bayern Munich, 20 years)

20-year-old Jamal Musiala plays in an advanced number 10 role for his club and country, but his attributes allow him to play a little deeper. Musiala’s speed (85) and fantastic dribbling (91) come in handy when taking on defenders and finding pockets of space. Meanwhile, his shooting (75) and passing (76) are fantastic, considering his age. Physicality-wise (61), he’s not the strongest, but his 6-foot frame helps him jostle for possession and win aerial duels.

Florian Wirtz – (85 Overall, 91 Potential, Bayer Leverkusen, 20 years)

Florian Wirtz is another gem from the Bundesliga and a future star, as shown by his 91 potential. Wirtz is a true embodiment of an advanced playmaker with his superb passing (83) and dribbling (87) skills. He might lack the defensive abilities (52) and the physicality (63) to be an engine room of the team. Nevertheless, his attacking output surely makes up for it. With a 76 shooting, Wirtz can rifle one in the top corner from a distance.

Jude Bellingham – (86 Overall, 91 Potential, Real Madrid, 20 years)

Any list of best young CMs is incomplete without Jude Bellingham. The English midfielder is an all-around powerhouse who boasts an impressive 86 overall and 91 potential. Bellingham could already be the best box-to-box midfielder in the game; none of his stats are below 75. His dribbling (85) and physicality (82) allow him to hold the ball in tight areas, while his defensive prowess (78) combined with 79 passing means he can even be a solid CDM in EA FC 24. Bellingham also has a knack for scoring goals and shining on the big stage.

Gavi – (83 Overall, 90 Potential, FC Barcelona, 18 years)

Gavi is only 18 but is already making waves at FC Barcelona. His pace (76) and dribbling (85) let him navigate tight spaces with ease, and he has the quality to dictate the play with his brilliant passing (78). Though his shooting (66) and physicality (70) need work, his defensive skills (68) are solid. With an overall rating of 83 and a potential of 90, Gavi is an exciting prospect for any team.

Gabri Veiga – (78 Overall, 89 Potential, Al Ahli Jeddah, 21 years)

Gabri Veiga may not be a household name, but his potential is immense, and he could be a future icon. His dribbling (78) and shooting (77) make him a good option for a midfielder who plays high up the pitch. On the other hand, his passing (72) is underwhelming for a CM. While his potential of 78 is quite lower than that of other players mentioned before, Veiga can be a top CM for your EA FC 24 Career Mode if you consider his 89 potential. Also, he’d be a much cheaper option, and it’s up to you to develop him as a world-class midfielder.

Eduardo Camavinga – (82 Overall, 89 Potential, Real Madrid, 20 years)

Eduardo Camavinga proves to be quite efficient on the defensive midfield aspect due to his ability to break up the play and initiate attacks. His pace (79) and dribbling (82) give him dynamism. In a similar way, his hard-core defensive skills (76) and physicality (80) are the factors that make him a force to be reckoned with in the middle of the park. If you also add his passing (80), the result is a complete midfielder who can adapt to any modern team.

Warren Zaïre-Emery – (75 Overall, 88 Potential, Paris Saint Germain, 17 years)

Not even out of his teens, Warren Zaïre-Emery is PSG’s prized midfield maestro. Speed (75) and dribbling (75) are two of his main skills. Considering the fact that his age is still very tender, he shows an incredible talent for finding his teammates with decent passing (71). There’s no doubt his other attributes, like shooting (62), physicality (71), and defensive skills (69) need refinement. That being said, Zaïre-Emery has a potential of 88 and could be a fantastic investment for the future.

Arda Güler – (77 Overall, 88 Potential, Real Madrid, 18 years)

Arda Güler is the third Real Madrid player on this list, and he’s the youngest of them all. He came to Madrid last summer with a reputation as a creative midfielder with impressive dribbling (81) and passing (80). To complement that, Güler also has a decent pace (72) and shooting (70). However, his physicality (50) is quite low to excel as a high-level CM in EA FC 24 Career Mode; he is still very young and can reach the potential of 88 under the right development plan.

And those are the best young CMs in EA FC 24 Career Mode.

EA FC 24 is available now.

