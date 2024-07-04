A goalkeeper can be the difference between winning or losing in close sports matches. A great GK means a team is always in the game because of vital saves and quick reactions. In EA FC 24, you should recruit young goalkeepers with high potential while planning for the long term.

The Young GKs You Should Pick in EA FC 24

While building your teams, the first player on the sheet should be a world-class goalkeeper capable of denying scoring opportunities. Here are some of the best young GKs in EA FC 24, each of whom has high potential but can also do an excellent job if called upon sooner.

Guillaume Restes

Age Club Overall Potential 19 Toulouse 70 87

G. Restes, the young sensation from Toulouse, stands out with his impressive potential of 87. At just 19 years old, Restes already has promising skills that can get him into any top side. Reflexes (72) and diving (70) are his strong points, which will only get better as he develops. Even though his overall is only 70, a development plan that focuses on improving his weaknesses could see him become one of the best in no time.

Bart Verbruggen

Age Club Overall Potential 21 Brighton & Hove Albion 75 85

Bart Verbruggen of Brighton & Hove Albion is another name worth considering among the best young goalkeepers in EA FC 24. The Dutch international is already a solid choice, with an overall rating of 75 that can reach 85. Verbruggen’s standout stat is his reflexes (80), but his other attributes like diving (77), kicking (73), and handling (71) are also commendable.

Anatoliy Trubin

Age Club Overall Potential 22 Benfica 77 85

A. Trubin from Benfica is a gem, with an overall rating of 77 and a potential of 85. One of the big things is his positioning (82), which helps him prepare to make match-winning saves. Meanwhile, he has a solid rating for his handling (76), diving (72), and reflexes (77), making Trubin someone you can rely on between the sticks. That said, his kicking (67) is a tad underwhelming and will need to be refined before he can genuinely progress up the ranks.

Maarten Vandevoordt

Age Club Overall Potential 22 Genk 75 85

Vandevoordt is another of the excellent young goalkeepers in EA FC 24, with an overall rating of 75 and a potential of 85. His stat breakup is quite balanced, with all attributes in the 70s. Of those, reflexes (76) and diving (77) are his prized assets that come in handy while saving shots. His handling (74) and kicking (73) are solid as well. He excels in long throws and passing directly to attackers, making him a well-rounded option for any team.

Dennis Seimen

Age Club Overall Potential 18 Vfb Stuttgart 61 84

Dennis Seimen, although only rated 61 overall, boasts a significant potential of 84. Playing for VfB Stuttgart at only 18 years of age, he’s the youngest on the list with a bright future ahead of him. His reflexes (62), kicking (61), and diving (63) are all he has going for him, but they need a lot of development. On the other hand, he has ground to make up for handling (58) and positioning (56). With time, training, and the right development, Seimen has the potential to evolve into a world-class keeper.

James Trafford

Age Club Overall Potential 21 Burnley 71 84

English goalkeeper James Trafford has an overall rating of 71 and the potential to go up to an impressive 84. His 73 for reflexes and 70 for diving show he is more than capable of making high-quality saves. With solid handling (69) and positioning (70), Trafford is reliable in goal, though there is still room for growth. His potential suggests that he will become even more capable as he gains experience.

Elia Caprile

Age Club Overall Potential 22 Empoli 72 84

Elia Caprile of Empoli has an overall rating of 72 and a potential of 84, making him a promising goalkeeper. His reflexes (73) and handling (72) are solid, helping him manage difficult shots effectively. Caprile’s positioning (71) and diving (70) also contribute to his reliability in goal. You can expect Caprile to develop into a top goalkeeper and reach his true potential, given he’s provided the right training and development plan.

Lucas Chevalier

Age Club Overall Potential 22 LOSC Lille 78 84

Lucas Chevalier is a lesser-known name from LOSC Lille who deserves to be on this list of the best young GKs in EA FC 24 because of his overall rating of 78 and the potential to reach 84. His diving (79) and reflexes (78) are the reason he can make crucial saves in high-pressure moments. Chevalier is great at handling (75) and positioning (77), with that figure only likely to increase as he fulfills his potential. With these characteristics, he could become a seriously powerful presence between the sticks.

EA FC 24 is available now.

