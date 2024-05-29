Best Zapdos Raid Counters In Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Zapdos is one of the three Legendary Birds from the Kanto region, and it’s coming to Pokemon GO at the start of June. Here are the best Zapdos counters in Pokemon GO along with which Pokemon types you’ll want to avoid.

Zapdos Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Zapdos is a dual Electric/Flying-type Pokemon, leaving it weak to Ice and Rock-type attacks. The majority of its moves are Electric-type, so sneaking in a Ground-type might be a good idea to help negate some damage. Otherwise, you’ll want to make sure you have a team of strong Rock or Ice-type Pokemon.

Pokemon Type Vulnerable To Strong Against Resistant To

Zapdos Electric/Flying Rock

Ice Water

Flying

Grass

Fighting

Bug

Fire

Ice Flying

Steel

Grass

Fighting

Bug

While Zapdos is most likely to bring all Electric-type moves, it can possibly bring a Flying or Rock-type move. Trainers only need to worry about the Rock-type move as it can be Super Effective against Ice-type Pokemon. However, if the Ice-type Pokemon is also a Ground-type, then the Super Effectiveness is negated.

Best Zapdos Counters in Pokemon GO

Our top 10 Zapdos counters for Pokemon GO raids consist of a mix of Rock and Ice-type Pokemon that we feel will get the job done when the Electric Bird rears its head:

Pokemon Moves

Rhyperior Smack Down

Rock Wrecker

Mamoswine Powder Snow

Avalanche

Mega Tyranitar Smack Down

Stone Edge

Rampardos Smack Down

Rock Slide

Mega Aerodactyl Rock Throw

Rock Slide

Terrakion Smack Down

Rock Slide

Aggron Smack Down

Meteor Beam

Weavile Ice Shard

Avalanche

Mega Rayquaza Dragon Tail

Ancient Power

Golem Rock Throw

Stone Edge

Zapdos isn’t anything special, and it shouldn’t take more than two or three trainers to take down. Just make sure all of the Pokemon on your teams are at or above 3,500 CP, and you shouldn’t have any issues dealing with this shocking avian.

If you’re looking to get your hands on some of the all-around strongest Pokemon for PvE, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Tier List. And if you’re looking for which raids are on the horizon, stop over at our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule.

