Biggest Announcements Fans Want to See During Pokemon Presents 2025

Every year, Pokemon fans look forward to February, which brings Pokemon Day. This holiday is a great excuse to celebrate all things Pokemon, and it also historically brings a massive Pokemon Presents presentation full of exciting news.

When Is Pokemon Presents 2025?

While The Pokemon Company has yet to officially confirm the date, Pokemon Presents typically happens on or around Pokemon Day, which is celebrated on February 27 each year.

Thanks to datamines in Pokemon GO, fans have all but confirmed a February 27 Pokemon Presents this year. The exact time has not been revealed, but it’s likely that the live video will be available afterward as a recording for those unable to watch at the premiere time.

What Pokemon Fans Want to See at Pokemon Presents This Year

Historically, the February Pokemon Presents is a massive day for Pokemon news. During last year’s Presents, we got our first looks at Pokemon Legends: Z-A and Pokemon TCG Pocket. This year, fans have a few things on their wishlists. Here’s what we hope to see in this year’s Pokemon Presents, in order from most to least likely.

First and foremost, fans hope to see The Pokemon Company confirm when its next main series game will be released. After the initial announcement and hype cycle, updates about Pokemon Legends: Z-A have been pretty scarce, leaving many to assume it’s still a ways off. However, the game is supposed to come out in 2025, and Pokemon Presents would be the perfect time to give us a date to mark down on our calendars.

Fans also hope to get confirmation of whether the game will release for the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 or if it will stay on the Switch.

What’s Next for Pokemon TCG Pocket

Trading is the next big thing coming to Pokemon TCG Pocket. In theory, trading should arrive before the Pokemon Presents, since developers have previously shared plans to add trading in January 2025. If that happens as planned, fans of the mobile app will be ready for the next big update.

Developer Dena has already teased that big things are coming this year, and Pokemon Presents would be the perfect time to capitalize on the hype around the game and let us know what’s next. Fans hope to see a new set of Booster Packs, but “other new features in development” likely means something bigger than that.

Big News for Pokemon Sleep, Pokemon GO, UNITE, and More

The Pokemon Presents will undoubtedly include updates on many of the other mobile and live service games in the extended Pokemon universe. That said, fans’ exact hopes for many of these games are hard to pin down.

Pokemon GO had a tough year in 2024, and many would like to see massive changes – but it’s not super likely that will happen any time soon. A fix for the terrible new avatars or the return of accessibility support would be great, but fans aren’t holding their breath for those features.

As for Pokemon Sleep, the game is in the process of changing hands to Pokemon Works, and players are nervous. Last year, we learned about the new Legendary Pokemon coming to Sleep, and fingers crossed we get something big this year, too.

For all of these live service games, new info will almost definitely be a part of Pokemon Presents, but what, exactly, we don’t know.

Pokemon Gen 10 News

Many fans assume that Gen 10 will arrive in 2026, on the 20-year anniversary of Pokemon games. That means a Gen 10 game should be just a little over a year away. Not impossible timing for a first look, given the timing for prior announcements.

That said, The Pokemon Company may want to keep the hype on Legends: Z-A for now. It may not be ready to reveal what’s next, even if it is in progress. Still, with little news about upcoming main series games in the traditional format, it’s certainly possible we’ll hear something about Gen 10 at Pokemon Presents this year.

Pokemon Remakes in the Unova Region

The Unova remake rumors never die, and fans are already hoping to finally see them become reality this year. After all, Pokemon GO is celebrating the Unova region this year with the Unova Tour, and this is the next region set to have a remake based on previous patterns.

Given that Pokemon Legends: Z-A also revisits a prior region, this would be an interesting move from The Pokemon Company. Still, there isn’t really much of a precedent for Legends-style games just yet. That means anything is possible, including a Unova remake announcement in 2025.

And those are the biggest announcements fans want to see during Pokemon Presents 2025.

