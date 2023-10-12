Binding of Isaac Finally Getting an Online Mode Soon

Edmund McMillen’s indie roguelike The Binding of Isaac is finally getting a proper online multiplayer mode. The creator unveiled a first look at the new mode’s gameplay in a video on social media.

McMillen’s video of the in-development mode shows off a first look at its gameplay, and so far, it seems to be exactly what fans have been asking for since the project launched back in 2011. Essentially, The Binding of Isaac online allows players to join up with one another and play the game like normal. That means kitting out Isaac with stacks of abilities, Pills, Trinkets, Cards, and more, all with a friend to help along the way. McMillen says that you can start a new game or play online with an existing save while keeping all of the progress you make as your friends carry you to victory.

Unfortunately, you will need to have The Binding of Isaac: Repentance, the game’s newest major content upgrade, to enjoy online multiplayer. McMillen also adds that two-to-four people will be able to join together and fight through all of Isaac’s nightmares when multiplayer finally launches on PC via Steam in beta form in “about a month and a half.” So, yes, while this version of online multiplayer seems to be much more fleshed out than the barebones co-op version that exists in some versions of the game, you will need to do a bit more waiting before you actually get your hands on it.

McMillen offered no updates on when The Binding of Isaac online will come to other platforms besides Steam. While we wait for any additional updates on when multiplayer will come to Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox, you can watch the gameplay reveal video below.