Bizarre Tweet on Embryo Editing Takes Off, and a Forgotten Sci-Fi Masterpiece Resurfaces

It seems that every day there’s some new discourse on X (formerly Twitter). This time around, a viral tweet from a user with a blue checkmark has some folks irate and others reminiscing on a forgotten sci-fi masterpiece.

Viral Tweet on Embryo Editing Draws Gattaca Comparisons

having kids in the next 5 years might be a tragic mistake



every smart bio founder/scientist i’ve talked to seems to think embryo editing for things like short sleeper, reduced cancer risk, etc is possible on a near term horizon



imagine having two kids a couple years apart, one… — jacob sansbury (@jsnnsa) December 11, 2024

A viral tweet from an X user named Jacob Sansbury is starting up a conversation about the controversial idea of embryo editing. Essentially, this idea imagines a near future in which individuals are able to pay scientists to edit the genetic material of embryos in order to custom-build a child with traits considered “desirable.” It sounds like a nightmare for anyone looking to live in a world where the disgusting pseudo-science that inspired 20th-century genocides is merely a shameful relic of the past.

The tweet also warns readers that having children within the next half-decade might be “a tragic mistake.” His rationale for this – without citing any credible sources, of course – is that “every smart bio founder/scientist i’ve talked to seems to think embryo editing for things like short sleeper, reduced cancer risk, etc is possible on a near term horizon.” He warns that this could lead to massive issues and a societal divide between siblings born a few years apart.

These absurd claims and wild speculation are getting ratioed and mocked all over the platform, as well as drawing comparisons to Gattaca.

Sci-Fi Gem Gattaca Warns of Pursuing ‘A Perfect Baby’

Science fiction masterpiece Gattaca was released back in 1997 and explored this dangerous concept. The movie is centered around the character of Vincent Freeman, played by Ethan Hawke. He steals some genetic material to modify himself and join the ranks of his society’s elite.

Gattaca offers a dystopian vision of a future where an unethical, profit-motivated science of manipulating genes to design flawless babies becomes a popular practice. In the film, genes decide all factors of life and become the foundation upon which society is structured. Genetically engineered children grow up to be considered superior adults, which affords them prestige career opportunities. This creates an extreme have-versus-have-not society, in which groups are segregated based on their genetic traits.

It’s a compelling thriller and fascinating sci-fi film, which offers a unique dystopia and serves as a warning for scientists and their supporters. It is also considered a highly accurate vision of the near future. NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory once ranked sci-fi films based on plausibility and accuracy and cited Gattaca as being among the most scientifically accurate of all time.

X Users Roast Bizarre Embryo Editing Tweet with Gattaca Comparisons

Bioethics expert Katelyn Walls Shelton had a humorous weigh-in on the situation. She responded to Sansbury’s initial post saying, “some of you haven’t seen gattaca and it shows.” Funnily enough, Sansbury has admitted in the replies to his own post that he’s never seen the film. The 24-year-old tech worker said he “will watch it but this is not a far off future and its not avoidable.”

It seems that every day more and more tech bros feel empowered to spout nonsense on Elon Musk’s app. That being said, seeing experts and average folk alike come to the defense of ethics and common sense in science is one of the more heartwarming stories on the platform in recent days. As a general rule of thumb, always trust the experts over tech bros, especially ones who brag about dropping out of high school.

