Black Mirror Season 7 Release Date & Time Confirmed

Charlie Brooker’s award-winning sci-fi/dystopian series is back for yet another season, and this time we’ll even get to revisit some familiar faces. Here’s everything you need to know about Black Mirror Season 7’s release date and time.

When Does Black Mirror Season 7 Release?

Black Mirror Season 7 will release on April 10. The show will air exclusively on Netflix, and should become available at 12 a.m. Pacific Time. or 3 a.m. Eastern Time.

New shows typically become available on Netflix at midnight PT, so it stands to reason that Black Mirror Season 7 will follow that release schedule as well.

How Many Episodes Are There?

There will be a total of six episodes in Black Mirror Season 7. This is pretty par for the course for the series. The longest seasons in the show have only had six episodes, some have only had three, so Season 7 will be on the longer side.

The episode titles aren’t out yet, but just based on the trailer we’ve seen, it looks like we’ll be getting some sort of follow-up to USS Callister and the interactive movie Bandersnatch. Cristin Milioti, who was the star of USS Callister, will be making a return in Season 7.

That aside, the fun thing about the series is that it’s anthological, so you can pretty much jump into any episode in any order, and still get a lot out of it. There may be minor references to other episodes here and there, but nothing too major.

Where Can You Watch Black Mirror?

As mentioned previously, Black Mirror is now a Netflix-exclusive show, which means that you’ll only be able to stream it on Netflix. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like you’ll be able to stream it on any other platform.

And that’s everything you need to know about Black Mirror Season 7. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and information on the series.

