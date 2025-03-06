Black Ops 6 and Warzone Clover Craze Event Start Date and Rewards

Saint Patrick’s Day can be fun if you’re with the right group. However, sometimes, things get out of hand. For those looking to have a chill time at home, Call of Duty has you covered. Here’s everything to know about the Clover Craze event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

When Does the Clover Craze Event Start in Black Ops 6 and Warzone?

In 2025, Saint Patrick’s Day is on Monday, March 17, but the good people at Call of Duty know the weekend is when you want to get in on the action. So, the Clover Craze event will start four days earlier, on Thursday, March 13. Typically, events kick off around 1 PM EST, and there’s no reason to believe that’s changing this time around.

As for when the Clover Craze ends, it’s hard to determine. Initially, it seemed like it was set to conclude when Season 3 kicked off on March 20, but the new outing has been delayed two weeks. Without confirmation from Call of Duty that the event is getting an extension, though, it’s a good idea to claim all the rewards as soon as possible.

All Clover Craze Rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

While the event isn’t here just yet, leakers are already on the case, revealing all of the items that will be available. Here are all of the Clover Craze rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone and what it takes to unlock them:

Reward Requirements Archie’s Fortune Spray 15 Clovers Pot o’ Gold Emblem 45 Clovers Patty’s Pal Weapon Charm 90 Clovers Lucky Rainbow Calling Card 150 Clovers Flyswatter Wildcard & Double XP Token 250 Clovers Low Profile Perk & Drop of Luck Weapon Sticker 450 Clovers Cloverleaf AMES 85 AR Blueprint Unlock all rewards

How To Participate in the Clover Craze Event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

By looking at the rewards, it’s pretty clear what kind of event Clover Craze is. You will have to play games in Warzone, Multiplayer, and Zombies to earn Clovers, similar to the Terminator event, which asked you to collect Skulls. Getting kills will be the main way to acquire the in-game currency, but opening chests will also get the job done.

You will also want to keep an eye out for the rare Gold Clover, which offers a lot more than the regular one. It’s unclear whether there’s a trick to finding the Gold Glover during the Clover Craze event, but get as many kills as possible and open plenty of chests, and you’re sure to come across your fair share.

And that’s everything to know about the Clover Craze event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, including the start date and rewards. If you’re looking for more, here’s how to do the song Easter egg on the new Zombies map The Tomb.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

