Black Ops 6 The Terminator Event Start and End Dates, Leaks, and More

It wouldn’t be a new Call of Duty season without a major crossover. Black Ops 6 Season 2’s first major event will bring Arnold Schwarzenegger’s iconic Terminator back to the gaming franchise. Here’s when the event is going to start and end, as well as some leaks regarding the rewards.

When Is the Black Ops 6 Terminator Event Going to Start?

The powers that be at Call of Duty are coming out of the gates swinging in 2025, with The Terminator event kicking off only a week after Season 2’s launch, on Thursday, February 6th, 2025. Players will then have two weeks to explore everything the event has to offer before it concludes on Thursday, February 20th, 2025.

How To Participate in The Terminator Event in Black Ops 6

Once the event kicks off, it will work like most of the previous ones. Players can dive into Multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone and collect skulls that will get them closer to unlocking all of the rewards. Progress will carry over from mode to mode, meaning players don’t have to collect all of their skulls in the same one. That makes life much easier, especially for those playing with a squad who may want to jump from Multiplayer and Warzone depending on the difficulty level.

All Black Ops 6 Terminator Event Rewards

Before anyone agrees to grind Black Ops 6‘s first big event of the year, it’s important to know all the available rewards. So, with an assist from leaker Reality on X, here are all of the items that players can unlock during the Terminator event:

3x Double XP Token

Ocular System Weapon Charm

Don’t Blink Calling Card

The Terminator Loading Screen

Mystery Attachment

Cyberdyne Systems Weapon Sticker

Big Corp Spray

Scanning Emblem

Reactive Armor Perk

War Machine Scorestreak

Of course, not everything on tap will be available for free. Tracer Pack: The Terminator is going to arrive in the Black Ops 6 in-game shop around the same time as the event. It will feature a hefty 3,000 CoD Point price tag, but it comes with two skins, the T-800 and Titanium Core, as well as “four Red Tracer-equipped Weapon Blueprints based on classic armaments from the 1984 film in addition to the T-800 Style Finishing Move, Tracking…Tracking… Emote, What Pain? Emblem, and Lookin’ Fly Calling Card.”

It’s unclear how long the bundle will stick around in the shop, but big Terminator fans should pull the trigger early to ensure they add the skins and additional goodies to their inventory. That way, they can spend the duration of the event striking fear into their enemies as characters from James Cameron’s sci-fi epic.

And that’s everything to know about The Terminator event in Black Ops 6, including its start and end dates, leaks, and more. If you’re looking for more, here’s how to do the song Easter egg on the new Zombies map The Tomb.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

