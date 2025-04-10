Block Tales Tower Defense Codes (April 2025) Claim Tons of Cash

Updated: April 10, 2025 We found new codes!

Recommended Videos

Towers grow when you water them with Cash, so redeem Block Tales Tower Defense codes to upgrade your defenses to the fullest. Then, you can annihilate wave after wave of enemies as you progress through the increasingly difficult levels. But why am I telling you all this? You already know what a tower defense game looks like!

Block Tales Tower Defense codes from our list will give you extra Cash, which you’ll use to build up your tower. Just make sure to redeem them in time and not lose out on these freebies! Also, you know that Roblox games and redeemable gifts come hand in hand, right? Here, take a look at these Tower Defense Simulator codes—see if there’s anything there that you like!

Follow this article to get updates

All Block Tales Tower Defense Codes List

Active Block Tales Tower Defense Codes

85RATIO : Use for Cash (New)

: Use for Cash 80GOAL : Use for Cash (New)

: Use for Cash 75REWARDS : Use for Cash (New)

: Use for Cash 1KCOMMUNITY: Use for Cash

Expired Block Tales Tower Defense Codes

There are currently no expired codes for Block Tales Tower Defense.

Related: Titan Tower Defense Codes

How to Redeem Block Tales Tower Defense Codes

Follow these steps to redeem Block Tales Tower Defense codes:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Block Tales Tower Defense on Roblox. Go to Equipment on the left side. Type in your code in the Enter code text box. Hit Enter to claim the reward.

How to Get More Block Tales Tower Defense Codes

Whenever you want to check for new Block Tales Tower Defense codes, return to this article. We’ll update our lists as soon as new codes drop. And to search for codes yourself, try the Block Tales Tower Defense Discord server or join Tsuki Interactive on Roblox.

Why Are My Block Tales Tower Defense Codes Not Working?

If your Block Tales Tower Defense codes aren’t working, there’s a chance that you made a typo when entering them. Be careful about spelling and capitalization—each code must be entered exactly as presented here. On the other hand, code redemption systems on Roblox sometimes bug out, so that may also be the case. But if everything else is in order, the code might’ve expired! In that case, tell us all about it, and we’ll double-check the code in question.

What Is Block Tales Tower Defense?

I think it’s pretty clear from the title that Block Tales Tower Defense is, well, a tower defense game. And if the title sounds even more familiar, that’s because this experience is heavily inspired by Block Tales. Wait, what’s that I hear? You want to defend all the towers all the time? Well, do we have a selection for you! Have a crazy experience with Skibidi Tower Defense codes, or get (a bit) more serious with Anime RNG TD codes!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy