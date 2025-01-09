Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Blood of Punch Official Image
Image via NoExt Punch
Category:
Video Games
Codes

Blood of Punch Codes (January 2025)

Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|

Published: Jan 9, 2025 08:17 am

Updated: January 9, 2025

We found the latest code.

Recommended Videos

You can do two actions in Blood of Punch, and it makes it the perfect experience. Firstly, you punch people, and secondly, you punch things. If you want to punch people better, you need to punch things first. And if you want to punch things, you have to go from punching people. It’s perfect.

Of course, some might not think this is the definition of perfection, but I have something for you people—that something being Blood of Punch codes. If you need a break from punching, you can redeem codes and unlock Gems for special items. For more codes in a similar game, check out our Gym League codes article.

All Blood of Punch Codes List

Active Blood of Punch Codes 

  • NoExtGames: Use for x200 Gems (New)
  • 100LIKES: Use for x200 Gems
  • Release: Use for x200 Gems
  • 1KLikes: Use for x200 Gems

Expired Blood of Punch Codes

  • There are currently no expired Blood of Punch codes.

Related: Blades of Chance Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Blood of Punch

Redeeming codes in Blood of Punch is super easy. Just follow our guide:

How to redeem Blood of Punch codes
Image by The Escapist
  1. Launch Blood of Punch on Roblox.
  2. Press the Settings button at the top of the screen.
  3. Enter the code in the Enter code text box.
  4. Hit OK and receive your goodies.

How to Get More Blood of Punch Codes 

If you want to look for more Blood of Punch codes, you can check out the official Blood of Punch Discord server. However, we recommend simply bookmarking this article and waiting for us to search for all the latest codes for you. We check for new codes every day and update the list accordingly.

Why Are My Blood of Punch Codes Not Working?

Remember to always double-check spelling when entering Blood of Punch codes. They are case-sensitive and contain special characters that can get misspelled easily. In order to prevent this from happening, I recommend copying the codes from this article and pasting them into the game. It would be best if you did this as soon as possible since codes can expire at any time.

What Is Blood of Punch?

Blood of Punch is a Roblox game that challenges you against a wave of enemies that grow stronger with each floor. Train to improve your strength, unlock unique cosmetics, and reach the top of the punching leaderboard.

For more codes in similar titles, visit our articles on Anime Fate Echoes codes and Blades of Chance codes, and grab various freebies before the codes expire!

Post Tag:
codes
Roblox
Roblox Codes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbović is an esteemed code writer for GAMURS and a recognized authority in the gaming world. His status as a certified weeb is backed by extensive knowledge and expertise in anime, especially in sourcing codes for Anime Roblox Games with unmatched proficiency. Having honed his skills in gaming to the extent of metaphorically speedrunning Sonic 3 & Knuckles prenatally, he embodies gaming prowess. Known for his insightful commentary on Silent Hill 3 and Nier Replicant, his opinions are valued by gamers who appreciate depth and nuance.