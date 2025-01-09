Blood of Punch Codes (January 2025)

Updated: January 9, 2025 We found the latest code.

You can do two actions in Blood of Punch, and it makes it the perfect experience. Firstly, you punch people, and secondly, you punch things. If you want to punch people better, you need to punch things first. And if you want to punch things, you have to go from punching people. It’s perfect.

Of course, some might not think this is the definition of perfection, but I have something for you people—that something being Blood of Punch codes. If you need a break from punching, you can redeem codes and unlock Gems for special items. For more codes in a similar game, check out our Gym League codes article.

All Blood of Punch Codes List

Active Blood of Punch Codes

NoExtGames : Use for x200 Gems (New)

: Use for x200 Gems 100LIKES : Use for x200 Gems

: Use for x200 Gems Release : Use for x200 Gems

: Use for x200 Gems 1KLikes: Use for x200 Gems

Expired Blood of Punch Codes

There are currently no expired Blood of Punch codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Blood of Punch

Redeeming codes in Blood of Punch is super easy. Just follow our guide:

Launch Blood of Punch on Roblox. Press the Settings button at the top of the screen. Enter the code in the Enter code text box. Hit OK and receive your goodies.

How to Get More Blood of Punch Codes

If you want to look for more Blood of Punch codes, you can check out the official Blood of Punch Discord server. However, we recommend simply bookmarking this article and waiting for us to search for all the latest codes for you. We check for new codes every day and update the list accordingly.

Why Are My Blood of Punch Codes Not Working?

Remember to always double-check spelling when entering Blood of Punch codes. They are case-sensitive and contain special characters that can get misspelled easily. In order to prevent this from happening, I recommend copying the codes from this article and pasting them into the game. It would be best if you did this as soon as possible since codes can expire at any time.

What Is Blood of Punch?

Blood of Punch is a Roblox game that challenges you against a wave of enemies that grow stronger with each floor. Train to improve your strength, unlock unique cosmetics, and reach the top of the punching leaderboard.

