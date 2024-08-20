Bloodborne Is Finally Running on PC and It’s Already Over 120 FPS

The reality is Bloodborne may never come to PC officially, but that hasn’t stopped modders from trying their hardest to make it available. The latest update on the emulation front has finally seen the game running in a smooth state on PC.

Using the ShadPS4 emulator’s latest update modders have been able to get the hit FromSoftware game running for the first time, and development of the emulation is progressing at a rapid pace.

In a clip shared by FromSoftServe, a YouTuber who is at the core of the Bloodborne PC emulation efforts, we can see that modders have finally been able to get inside and render frames of the game. Just a few hours later these efforts got even more impressive when a clip from Yahfz was shared showing the same emulator used to produce smooth framerate and playable movement.

The next step is for modders to get the sounds working and visuals fine-tuned, and then it would seem that Bloodborne emulation is finally ready to go. At the rate things have been progressing over the last 24 hours, this could be done within the week—but more realistically it may take a long time.

FromSoftware fans have been crying out for a Bloodborne remaster, or PC release for a good part of the last decade, but it has been radio silence from the iconic Japanese developer. With no word, fans have been working hard to get the game playing via emulator on PC, and now those efforts seem to be paying off.

It remains to be seen how long it will take before the emulation of Bloodborne is complete but we’re closer now than ever before to actually getting a playable build. If there is no official remaster of Bloodborne then emulation is going to be key to keeping this title alive when the PlayStation 4 library becomes defunct in the coming decades.

If you want to play Bloodborne right now you can purchase the game via the store on PlayStation 4 and 5 devices.

