Blue Lock Chapter 264 Release Date & Time Confirmed

The Neo-Egoist League arc of Blue Lock continues to rage on, as the Bastard Munchen match-up with PxG is starting to really heat up. If you’re wondering when Blue Lock chapter 264 is set to release, here’s everything you need to know.

When Does Blue Lock Chapter 264 Release?

Blue Lock chapter 264 is set to be released on June 4, at 7 a.m. Eastern Time, which is June 5 at midnight in Japan. Do note that this is for the English translation release, and the Japanese leaks may start showing up a day or two earlier, so be careful of spoilers.

We’ve also included a few timezones down below so you have an idea of when the chapters will be out in your region:

TimezoneRelease Date and Time
USA – East CoastJune 4, 7 a.m. ET
USA – West CoastJune 4, 4 a.m. ET
EuropeJune 4, 5 p.m. CET
AustraliaJune 5, 1 a.m. AST
JapanJune 5, 12 a.m. JST

Where Can You Read Blue Lock?

The Blue Lock manga is available to read legally on most of the big comic book and manga platforms. This includes platforms like Crunchyroll, Manga Plus, ComiXology, and VIZ.

In chapter 263, we continued to witness Kaiser’s reawakening and his return to “zero.” In the surprise move of the match, he opted to pass the ball to Raichi instead of Ness, proving that he was willing to discard his pride in order to get better as a player. Isagi is shocked by this turn of events, and quickly recognizes that Kaiser’s moves have become unpredictable as his judgment is now unclouded.

Hiori also recognizes that with both Isagi and Kaiser firing off on all cylinders, Bastard Munchen becomes a truly terrifying team with two powerful weapons at its disposal. The chapter ends with both Isagi and Kaiser finally starting to get in sync with each other, and could be a setup for their chemical reaction coming up.

Blue Lock
