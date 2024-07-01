Blue Lock Chapter 268 Release Date & Time Confirmed

Blue Lock‘s highly anticipated Bastard Munchen vs. PxG match continues to rage on after Kaiser’s superstar goal, but things are far from over. Here’s when Blue Lock chapter 268 is set to come out.

Recommended Videos

When Does Blue Lock Chapter 268 Release?

Blue Lock chapter 268 is set to come out on July 6, at around 11 a.m. Eastern Time. Keep in mind that this is a rough estimate. The official Japanese chapter will drop via the Weekly Shonen Magazine, which should become available at around 12 a.m. JST on July 7.

Listed below are a few different timezones to give you a better idea of when the chapter will become available in your local region:

Timezone Release Date and Time USA – East Coast July 6, 11 a.m. ET USA – West Coast July 6, 8 a.m. PT Europe July 6, 5 p.m. CET Australia July 7, 1 a.m. AUST Japan July 7, 12 a.m. JST

As always, keep in mind that these are just estimated times and dates, but if there’s no hiatus or break, the chapter should release around these times as per usual.

Where Can You Read Blue Lock?

The only way to read Blue Lock officially in English is by purchasing the physical or digital volumes from Kodansha’s website. There are drawbacks to this method, as you’ll have to wait for enough chapters to be compiled into a volume before you can buy them. There doesn’t seem to be a way to subscribe to read the chapters individually as they get released.

In the previous chapter, we saw Isagi come up with a new definition for the types of egos and players that could exist on the playing field, and determined that Kaiser was a restrained, world-type ego. Towards the end of the chapter, we see Rin finally wake up and he looks ready to help PxG score the next goal in the final match of the NEL.

And that’s everything you need to know about when Blue Lock chapter 268 is set to be released.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy