Blue Lock Chapter 269 Release Date & Time Confirmed

Kaiser and Isagi may have helped Bastard Munchen get the upper hand, but it looks like Rin isn’t done playing just yet. If you’re wondering when Blue Lock chapter 269 is set to come out, here’s everything you need to know.

When Does Blue Lock Chapter 269 Release?

Blue Lock chapter 269 will release on July 13, at around 11 a.m. Eastern Time. As always, do keep in mind that this is a rough estimation, based on when the Weekly Shonen Magazine releases in Japan. I’ve also included a few timezones down below to give you an idea of when you can expect the chapter to become available in your region:

Timezone Release Date and Time USA – East Coast July 13, 11 a.m. ET USA – West Coast July 13, 8 a.m. PT Europe July 13, 5 p.m. CET Australia July 14, 1 a.m. AUST Japan July 14, 12 a.m. JST

Where Can You Read Blue Lock?

The only way to read Blue Lock officially in English is by purchasing the physical or digital volumes from Kodansha’s website. There are drawbacks to this method, as you’ll have to wait for enough chapters to be compiled into a volume before you can buy them. There doesn’t seem to be a way to subscribe to read the chapters individually as they get released.

In the previous chapter, we got to see the reactions from the Uber players to Kaiser’s super goal. They’re all extremely impressed with his new and improved Kaiser Impact shot, though Barou wondered how Isagi would grow from here and react to that. In addition to that, we’re still only halfway through the match against PxG.

PxG is now on the defensive, but Kaiser and Isagi have no intention of working with each other, which leaves room for Rin to grow and counterattack. However, just as Rin gets into a state of bloodlust like he did during the U-20 match, it seems like Isagi may have read that as well.

And that’s everything you need to know about Blue Lock chapter 269’s release date and time.

