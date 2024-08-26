Blue Lock Chapter 274 Release Date & Time Confirmed

After one of the longer breaks we’ve had in a while, Blue Lock came back strong with chapter 273 as Rin continues going on his rampage. But when is Blue Lock chapter 274 releasing? Here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

When Does Blue Lock Chapter 274 Release?

Blue Lock chapter 274 is set to be released on Sept. 1, at around 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

While the series did go on a fairly long break the last time, it looks like Blue Lock will be returning to its regular weekly release schedule with chapter 274. As always, though, do keep in mind that this is rough estimation. The new chapters are released via Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in Japan, so the exact timing may vary.

I’ve also included a few timezones down below to give you a better idea of when the chapter will be available in your region:

Timezone Release Date and Time USA – East Coast Sept. 1, 11 a.m. ET USA – West Coast Sept. 1, 8 a.m. PT Europe Sept. 1, 5 p.m. CET Australia Sept. 2, 1 a.m. AUST Japan Sept. 2, 12 a.m. JST

Where Can You Read Blue Lock?

The only way to read Blue Lock officially in English is by purchasing the physical or digital volumes from Kodansha’s website. There are drawbacks to this method, as you’ll have to wait for enough chapters to be compiled into a volume before you can buy them. There doesn’t seem to be a way to subscribe to read the chapters individually as they get released.

In chapter 273, we got more match progression as Rin fully came into his own and embraced his ego type. He had the perfect opportunity to score a goal on Bastard Munchen, but after realizing that the goal would be considered “lukewarm” by Sae, he opted to stop on his tracks and reset the match. He asks his teammates to put their lives on the line and challenges his opponents to put up a better fight against him.

And that’s when Blue Lock chapter 274 is set to be released.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy