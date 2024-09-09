Image Credit: Bethesda
Image Source: Eight Bit
Category:
Anime & Manga

Blue Lock Chapter 275 Recap & Spoilers

Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Sep 8, 2024 09:33 pm

With Rin being an absolute menace on the field, it looks like he could be next in line to score a goal in the match between Bastard Munchen and PxG. Here’s a full recap of everything that happened in Blue Lock chapter 275.

What Happened in Blue Lock Chapter 275?

After taunting everyone on the field in the last chapter, Rin backed away from an easy goal and challenged Charles to give him a good pass. Charles obliges and the ball goes to both Rin and Shidou, and it turns into a battle to see who can take possession of the ball on PxG.

Rin Is Still Haunted by Sae

Blue Lock chapter 275 opens with Charles’ rabona pass in the midst of the chaos, and all the players are impressed. Kunigami has been blocked, and both Shidou and Rin are making a beeline for the ball. Rin realizes that if he waits for the ball to reach his target location, Shidou would intercept him, which means that he needs a new route.

Rin changes course and looks to change his kicking point, and Shidou taunts him by asking if he’s running away. Rin says no, and that he’s challenging himself to a more difficult kick. He’s looking to hit it from a high point that Shidou can’t reach, and risk his life for it in the process.

However, in the middle of all this, Rin sees an illusion of Sae on the field. Rin is frustrated, as he feels that not even this new kick can help him break free of Sae’s influence. The illusion tells Rin that this is his limit, and to get lost.

Isagi Intervenes

Before Rin has time to think any further, Isagi shows up to intercept him. Rin feels his drive coming back thanks to Isagi, and he’s motivated again to try for the shot. It looks like they’re about to collide from the goal, and as Rin moves towards the ball, Gagamaru realizes that Rin is trying to hit the ball to the right corner, like a free kick in midair.

Against all odds, Rin manages to pull it off and he evens things up as the score between Bastard Munchen and PxG is now 2-2.

And that does it for our recap of Blue Lock chapter 275.

Post Tag:
Blue Lock
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
