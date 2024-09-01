Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Category:
Anime & Manga

Blue Lock Chapter 275 Release Date & Time Confirmed

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Sep 1, 2024 12:01 am

All signs were pointing towards a Rin goal in the matchup between Bastard Munchen and PxG, but that’s not really a certainty anymore. If you’re wondering when Blue Lock chapter 275 is set to come out, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

When Does Blue Lock Chapter 275 Release?

Blue Lock chapter 275 is set to be released on Sept. 7, at around 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

Keep in mind that Blue Lock chapters are released through Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in Japan, so there isn’t really an exact release time as it depends on when the physical magazine becomes available. That being said, the series does follow a weekly release schedule, so you can definitely expect it sometime on the 7th, even if the timing itself isn’t accurate.

I’ve also included a few timezones down below to give you a better sense of when the chapter will become available in your region:

TimezoneRelease Date and Time
USA – East CoastSept. 7, 11 a.m. ET
USA – West CoastSept. 7, 8 a.m. PT
EuropeSept. 7, 5 p.m. CET
AustraliaSept. 7, 1 a.m. AUST
JapanSept. 7, 12 a.m. JST

Where Can You Read Blue Lock?

The only way to read Blue Lock officially in English is by purchasing the physical or digital volumes from Kodansha’s website. There are drawbacks to this method, as you’ll have to wait for enough chapters to be compiled into a volume before you can buy them. There doesn’t seem to be a way to subscribe to read the chapters individually as they get released.

In chapter 274, everyone was still reeling from Rin’s decision not to score. He takes control of the field and taunts Isagi, and also taunts Charles into giving him a proper pass. Just as we’re about to head towards the next goal, however, Shidou finally properly enters the fray, and it’s no longer clear who is about to score.

And that’s everything you need to know about the release date of Blue Lock chapter 275.

Post Tag:
Blue Lock
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
twitter facebook