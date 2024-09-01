Blue Lock Chapter 275 Release Date & Time Confirmed

All signs were pointing towards a Rin goal in the matchup between Bastard Munchen and PxG, but that’s not really a certainty anymore. If you’re wondering when Blue Lock chapter 275 is set to come out, here’s what you need to know.

When Does Blue Lock Chapter 275 Release?

Blue Lock chapter 275 is set to be released on Sept. 7, at around 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

Keep in mind that Blue Lock chapters are released through Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in Japan, so there isn’t really an exact release time as it depends on when the physical magazine becomes available. That being said, the series does follow a weekly release schedule, so you can definitely expect it sometime on the 7th, even if the timing itself isn’t accurate.

I’ve also included a few timezones down below to give you a better sense of when the chapter will become available in your region:

Timezone Release Date and Time USA – East Coast Sept. 7, 11 a.m. ET USA – West Coast Sept. 7, 8 a.m. PT Europe Sept. 7, 5 p.m. CET Australia Sept. 7, 1 a.m. AUST Japan Sept. 7, 12 a.m. JST

Where Can You Read Blue Lock?

The only way to read Blue Lock officially in English is by purchasing the physical or digital volumes from Kodansha’s website. There are drawbacks to this method, as you’ll have to wait for enough chapters to be compiled into a volume before you can buy them. There doesn’t seem to be a way to subscribe to read the chapters individually as they get released.

In chapter 274, everyone was still reeling from Rin’s decision not to score. He takes control of the field and taunts Isagi, and also taunts Charles into giving him a proper pass. Just as we’re about to head towards the next goal, however, Shidou finally properly enters the fray, and it’s no longer clear who is about to score.

And that’s everything you need to know about the release date of Blue Lock chapter 275.

