Blue Lock Chapter 277 Recap & Spoilers

Things have come to a head in the matchup between PxG and Bastard Munchen, as the coaches are finally starting to come into play. Here’s a full recap of Blue Lock chapter 277.

Recommended Videos

What Happened in Blue Lock Chapter 277?

With only one goal left in this match, Isagi is quickly getting desperate as he can’t seem to catch up to Rin. Loki and Noa have also stepped onto the field, with Igaguri stepping in for the first time since the Neo-Egoist League arc started in Blue Lock. While Igaguri has been massively overlooked this entire time, it seems he has a few tricks up his sleeve as well, especially since the last time we saw him training hard to get some playtime.

The Final Star Change

After watching Rin’s reawakening in the previous chapter, Anri expresses that she’s amazed that Loki actually wants to step onto the field, after having been on the bench this entire time. Ego agrees that it seems like we’re about to witness an incredible finale, but he’s also quick to state that the Blue Lock players should remember that they’re still just diamonds in the rough.

On the field, Isagi continues to feel frustrated that Rin has left him behind again. He’s furious that Rin sees him as just a stepping stone in his evolution.

The Match Restarts

As soon as the match starts up again, Isagi is resolved to score this final goal and win the match for Bastard Munchen. However, Loki’s able to handle the Bastard Munchen players easily on his own, and is able to stride across the field very quickly. Watching this, Isagi laments that his own logic and thinking mean nothing in the fact of Loki’s physical talent and speed.

Loki passes the ball over to Rin and tells him to score the final goal, but before anything else can happen, Igaguri rushes over to Rin and bumps into him, and Rin gets a foul. As it turns out, this is Igaguri’s secret weapon. He’s able to force fouls on other players and bring the ball back into his own team’s possession.

And that does it for our recap of Blue Lock chapter 277.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy