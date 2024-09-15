Blue Lock Chapter 277 Release Date & Time

The Neo-Egoist League arc in Blue Lock is at its climax and it looks like we might get a conclusion to the match between Bastard Munchen in PxG very soon. Here’s when Blue Lock chapter 277 is set to be released.

When Does Blue Lock Chapter 277 Release?

Blue Lock chapter 277 will be released on Sept. 28, at around 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

While the series does typically follow a weekly release schedule, it was announced at the end of chapter 276 that there would be a break the week after that. This means that readers will have to wait two weeks instead of the usual one for the next chapter.

The chapters are also released via Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in Japan, so bear in mind that the release timing we have above may not be entirely accurate. Even so, you can expect the chapter to become available within that 24-hour window. I’ve also included a few different timezones below to give you a sense of when you can expect the chapter:

Timezone Release Date and Time USA – East Coast Sept. 28, 11 a.m. ET USA – West Coast Sept. 28, 8 a.m. PT Europe Sept. 28, 5 p.m. CET Australia Sept. 28, 1 a.m. AUST Japan Sept. 28, 12 a.m. JST

Where Can You Read Blue Lock?

The only way to read Blue Lock officially in English is by purchasing the physical or digital volumes from Kodansha’s website. There are drawbacks to this method, as you’ll have to wait for enough chapters to be compiled into a volume before you can buy them. There doesn’t seem to be a way to subscribe to read the chapters individually as they get released.

In chapter 276, we saw both teams reeling from Rin’s insane goal as Isagi questioned whether he might be able to rival Rin after all. In addition to that, both Loki and Noa have entered the match, and Noa has also subbed in Igaguri.

And that’s everything you need to know about the release date for Blue Lock chapter 277.

