Blue Lock Chapter 278 Recap & Spoilers

After Igaguri stepped onto the field in the previous chapter, the match between Bastard Munchen and PxG has taken a bit of a turn. Here’s a full recap of everything that happened in Blue Lock chapter 278.

What Happened in Blue Lock Chapter 278?

In chapter 277, Igaguri was able to draw a foul from Rin, giving Bastard Munchen possession of the ball again. In addition to that, both Noa and Loki stepped onto the field to change things up. In this chapter, we could very well be witnessing the setup for further evolution for Noa and Kaiser.

Game Restarts

Blue Lock chapter 278 picks up from Igaguri’s successful foul on Rin, and his teammates praise him for his efforts. Loki asks Rin if this is the end, and the latter tells him to shut up and that he’ll curse that monk to death next.

The game restarts and Igaguri passes the ball to Noa, who gets the entirety of Bastard Munchen to link up with him. Charles and Shidou decide to try to sandwich them in response. However, Noa manages to kick the ball in between Charles’ legs towards Kaiser, and Isagi tries to run ahead of Kaiser to grab the ball.

This doesn’t work though, as Isagi’s promptly blocked by Zantetsu, and Noa passes the ball to Kaiser. Isagi realizes that he was being used as a decoy by Noa.

Evolution

As Noa passes to Kaiser, he tells him that he came to the Neo-Egoist League not for Bastard Muncehn, but to awaken Kaiser’s ego. He wanted Kaiser to grow into a rival that could threaten him, which would then force him to grow and evolve even further.

While this is going on, Tokimitsu desperately tries to stop them and grabs Noa, which results in him getting a yellow card.

Isagi realizes that Noa has been using him to help evolve Kaiser. Similarly, he’s also being used as a catalyst and stepping stone for Rin’s own evolution. He further realizes that these players only see him as number 2, and that he was never regarded as the protagonist of this story. Isagi is furious by this, and resolves to butt in just as Noa sets Kaiser up for another strong Kaiser Impact shot.

And that does it for our recap of Blue Lock chapter 278.

