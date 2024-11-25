Forgot password
Blue Lock Chapter 286 Release Date & Time Confirmed

Jinpachi Ego’s master plan has been revealed, as Loki and Noa realize they’ve both just been pawns in his goal to accelerate the growth of the Blue Lock players. Now, all that remains is to finish up this match in the NEL. Here’s when Blue Lock chapter 286 is set to be released.

When Does Blue Lock Chapter 286 Release?

Blue Lock chapter 286 is set to be released on Dec. 1, at around 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

Chapter 286, which will be titled New Genesis according to the unofficial translations, suggests that we’ll see a new chemical reaction between Isagi and Kaiser. Chapter 285 ended with both players agreeing to work together in order to take down Rin, and we should see some sort of new offensive evolution borne out of both of them cooperating.

The release time is just an estimation, as the chapters release via Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine. That said, I’ve included a few timezones down below to give you an idea of when the new chapter will be available:

TimezoneRelease Date and Time
USA – East CoastDec. 1, 11 a.m. ET
USA – West CoastDec. 1, 8 a.m. PT
EuropeDec. 1, 5 p.m. CET
AustraliaDec. 1, 1 a.m. AUST
JapanDec. 1, 12 a.m. JST

Where Can You Read Blue Lock?

The only way to read Blue Lock officially in English is by purchasing the physical or digital volumes from Kodansha’s website. There are drawbacks to this method, as you’ll have to wait for enough chapters to be compiled into a volume before you can buy them. There doesn’t seem to be a way to subscribe to read the chapters individually as they get released.

In chapter 285, Isagi suggested that he and Kaiser work together in order to take down Rin. To do this, they would both have to put aside their own personal feelings. As for who scores the final goal, that’ll come down to luck and logic. After making their best logical plays, the person with the ball after that would go for the shot.

And that’s everything you need to know about the Blue Lock chapter 286 release date.

