Blue Lock Chapter 287 Release Date & Time Confirmed

If you can believe it, the Neo-Egoist League arc in Blue Lock is still going. And we’ve just gotten another big twist in the match between PxG and Bastard Munchen, so things aren’t ending anytime soon. Anyway, here’s when Blue Lock chapter 287 is set to release.

When Does Blue Lock Chapter 287 Release?

Blue Lock chapter 287 is set to be released on Dec. 8, at around 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

In the previous chapter, we saw Kaiser and Isagi team up to become a terrifying duo, but things don’t really go their way as PxG finally starts getting their act togethed. Chapter 287 will be titled Because You Were There, or Because You Are There, depending on the translations.

As always, keep in mind that the release time is just an estimation. Blue Lock‘s chapters are released through Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, so the exact release time may vary, but this is a rough ballpark. I’ve also included a few timezones down below to give you a sense of when the chapter will be available in your region:

Timezone Release Date and Time USA – East Coast Dec. 8, 11 a.m. ET USA – West Coast Dec. 8, 8 a.m. PT Europe Dec. 8, 5 p.m. CET Australia Dec. 8, 1 a.m. AUST Japan Dec. 8, 12 a.m. JST

Where Can You Read Blue Lock?

The only way to read Blue Lock officially in English is by purchasing the physical or digital volumes from Kodansha’s website. There are drawbacks to this method, as you’ll have to wait for enough chapters to be compiled into a volume before you can buy them. There doesn’t seem to be a way to subscribe to read the chapters individually as they get released.

In chapter 286, Kaiser and Isagi were able to successfully stop Rin from scoring. However, Charles and Karasu also had little awakenings of their own, and were able to foil both Kaiser and Isagi from scoring on two occasions. This next chapter will likely see a clash between the two pairings, or we might get a Charles flashback.

And that’s when Blue Lock chapter 287 is set to be released.

