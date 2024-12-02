Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Image Source: Crunchyroll
Category:
Anime & Manga

Blue Lock Chapter 287 Release Date & Time Confirmed

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Dec 1, 2024 09:14 pm

If you can believe it, the Neo-Egoist League arc in Blue Lock is still going. And we’ve just gotten another big twist in the match between PxG and Bastard Munchen, so things aren’t ending anytime soon. Anyway, here’s when Blue Lock chapter 287 is set to release.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

When Does Blue Lock Chapter 287 Release?

Blue Lock chapter 287 is set to be released on Dec. 8, at around 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

In the previous chapter, we saw Kaiser and Isagi team up to become a terrifying duo, but things don’t really go their way as PxG finally starts getting their act togethed. Chapter 287 will be titled Because You Were There, or Because You Are There, depending on the translations.

As always, keep in mind that the release time is just an estimation. Blue Lock‘s chapters are released through Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, so the exact release time may vary, but this is a rough ballpark. I’ve also included a few timezones down below to give you a sense of when the chapter will be available in your region:

TimezoneRelease Date and Time
USA – East CoastDec. 8, 11 a.m. ET
USA – West CoastDec. 8, 8 a.m. PT
EuropeDec. 8, 5 p.m. CET
AustraliaDec. 8, 1 a.m. AUST
JapanDec. 8, 12 a.m. JST

Where Can You Read Blue Lock?

The only way to read Blue Lock officially in English is by purchasing the physical or digital volumes from Kodansha’s website. There are drawbacks to this method, as you’ll have to wait for enough chapters to be compiled into a volume before you can buy them. There doesn’t seem to be a way to subscribe to read the chapters individually as they get released.

In chapter 286, Kaiser and Isagi were able to successfully stop Rin from scoring. However, Charles and Karasu also had little awakenings of their own, and were able to foil both Kaiser and Isagi from scoring on two occasions. This next chapter will likely see a clash between the two pairings, or we might get a Charles flashback.

And that’s when Blue Lock chapter 287 is set to be released.

Post Tag:
Blue Lock
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Associate Editor
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
twitter facebook linkedin