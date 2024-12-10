Blue Lock Chapter 288 Release Date & Time Confirmed

There may only be minutes left in this match between Bastard Munchen and PxG, but you’d be a fool to think that it’s going to wrap up within the next chapter or two. Here’s when Blue Lock chapter 288 will be releasing.

Recommended Videos

When Does Blue Lock Chapter 288 Release?

Blue Lock chapter 288 is set to be released on Dec. 15, at around 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

As always, though, do note that the release time is just an estimation. Blue Lock follows a weekly release schedule, and its new chapters are released via Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, so the exact timing may not be accurate.

That being said, I’ve included a few timezones down below to help give you a rough idea of when the chapter will become available in your region:

Timezone Release Date and Time USA – East Coast Dec. 15, 11 a.m. ET USA – West Coast Dec. 15, 8 a.m. PT Europe Dec. 15, 5 p.m. CET Australia Dec. 15, 1 a.m. AUST Japan Dec. 15, 12 a.m. JST

Where Can You Read Blue Lock?

The only way to read Blue Lock officially in English is by purchasing the physical or digital volumes from Kodansha’s website. There are drawbacks to this method, as you’ll have to wait for enough chapters to be compiled into a volume before you can buy them. There doesn’t seem to be a way to subscribe to read the chapters individually as they get released.

In the previous chapter, Kaiser and Isagi continued to shut down Rin’s goal attempts by teaming up with each other. However, Charles and Karasu are still proving to be a problem, and Shidou is also about to shake things up by proposing that he and Rin link up as well. There’s still plenty of action left in this match before we actually get to the final goal.

And that’s everything you need to know about the release date for Blue Lock chapter 288.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy