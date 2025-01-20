Blue Lock Chapter 290 Release Date & Time Confirmed

The final match in Blue Lock‘s NEL arc is still going on, if you can believe it. I can’t either. There are literally only minutes left in the match, but there’s still plenty of excitement to go around. Here’s the release date for Blue Lock chapter 290.

When Does Blue Lock Chapter 290 Release?

Blue Lock chapter 290 is set to be released on Jan. 26, at around 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

As always, keep in mind that the release time is just an estimation. Blue Lock follows a weekly release schedule, but its chapters are always released through Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, which are physically printed in Japan. So with that in mind, the release timing might vary a little.

That said, I’ve also included a few timezones down below to give you a better sense of when the chapter will be available in your local region:

Timezone Release Date and Time USA – East Coast Jan. 26, 11 a.m. ET USA – West Coast Jan. 26, 8 a.m. PT Europe Jan. 26, 5 p.m. CET Australia Jan. 27, 1 a.m. AUST Japan Jan. 27, 12 a.m. JST

Where Can You Read Blue Lock?

The only way to read Blue Lock officially in English is by purchasing the physical or digital volumes from Kodansha’s website. There are drawbacks to this method, as you’ll have to wait for enough chapters to be compiled into a volume before you can buy them. There doesn’t seem to be a way to subscribe to read the chapters individually as they get released.

In chapter 289, we saw Kaiser completely crush Ness by telling him that he had no place on the field if all he wants is to help other people grow. The match restarts with the PxG players isolating Kaiser and Isagi, and they fail yet again to score the final goal.

And that’s everything you need to know about the release date and timing for Blue Lock chapter 290 for now. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and information on the series.

