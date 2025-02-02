Forgot password
Image Source: Crunchyroll
Category:
Anime & Manga

Blue Lock Chapter 292 Release Date & Time Confirmed

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Feb 1, 2025 11:46 pm

You thought Ness was out, but it looks like he still has a part to play in this final match, which has definitely been going on for way too long. Here’s when Blue Lock chapter 292 is set to be released.

When Does Blue Lock Chapter 292 Release?

Blue Lock chapter 292 will be released on Feb. 10, at around 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

Blue Lock follows a weekly release schedule via Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine. Since no breaks have been announced, we can assume that the next chapter will drop on the 10th as always. That being said, keep in mind that the exact timing is just an estimation, since the chapters are released through the physical magazine.

To help give you a better idea of when the chapter will become available in your region, here are a few timezones to check out:

TimezoneRelease Date and Time
USA – East CoastFeb. 10, 11 a.m. ET
USA – West CoastFeb. 10, 8 a.m. PT
EuropeFeb. 10, 5 p.m. CET
AustraliaFeb. 10, 1 a.m. AUST
JapanFeb. 10, 12 a.m. JST

Where Can You Read Blue Lock?

The only way to read Blue Lock officially in English is by purchasing the physical or digital volumes from Kodansha’s website. There are drawbacks to this method, as you’ll have to wait for enough chapters to be compiled into a volume before you can buy them. There doesn’t seem to be a way to subscribe to read the chapters individually as they get released.

In chapter 291, Kaiser was able to block Rin with an amazing acrobatic clear, giving Bastard Munchen a chance to counterattack. The whole team tries to rally, with Hiori and Karasu engaging in a fierce battle. However, the chapter ends with a panel of Ness in the background, suggesting that he still has more to do.

And that’s when Blue Lock chapter 292 is set to be released. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and information on the series.

Blue Lock
