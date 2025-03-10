Blue Lock Chapter 295 Recap & Spoilers

The match between PxG and Bastard Munchen may finally be over, but that doesn’t mean the rivalry is done. Here’s a recap of everything that happened in Blue Lock chapter 295.

What Happened in Blue Lock Chapter 295?

Following up from the last chapter, we catch a glimpse of the other NEL match between Barcha and Manshine City. Nagi and Reo are going through their own personal crises, as they realize that the gap between them and Isagi is widening. We also get updated rankings of all the Blue Lock players, and it’s a pretty good payoff.

Nagi and Reo Rally

Chapter 295 opens with Nagi reflecting on his soccer journey. For him, this journey began when Reo found him and convinced him that they should play together. Nagi himself has already gone through a pretty significant character development arc in the story, and even managed to beat Isagi, but now, he and Reo are stuck in a rut. Nagi wants them to change, and he wants Reo to give him a new “fire”.

During the match, Reo dribbles the ball and tells Nagi to skip this one. As he drives the ball forward, Reo also realizes that they need to do well in this match, or they might fail before ever reaching the World Cup. They can’t just rely on each other; they need to make the best plays for their team to win.

Otoya and Bachira taunt them on the field, but they’re shocked when Reo passes the ball to Chigiri instead, who quickly scores for Manshine City.

After that, Ego makes an announcement to show everyone the updated Blue Lock rankings. Isagi is nervous about the results, as the difference between him and Rin was almost 50 million, and he’s dedicated every bit of himself to try to close that gap. Ego goes on to say that the top 23 players will represent Japan in the U20 match.

Blue Lock’s number one is revealed to be Rin, who comes in with a bid of 240 million. Isagi is crushed, but only for a moment as Rin tells him to look up at the results again. He says that the world wants to make them rivals, as Isagi turns out to be tied with Rin for first place, also at a bid of 240 million.

Isagi sees it wasn’t a complete victory, but his efforts paid off, and the chapter ends with him shouting in joy as he celebrates the results.

And that’s everything that happened in Blue Lock chapter 295. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and information on the series.

