Blue Lock Chapter 296 Recap & Spoilers

Isagi has been crowned Blue Lock’s number one, but the NEL arc isn’t quite over yet. After all, we’ve still got to watch Nagi and Reo step up to the plate. Here’s a recap of everything that happened in Blue Lock chapter 296.

What Happened in Blue Lock Chapter 296?

Isagi continues to celebrate his win and is eager to grow even more, while Barou, Sendou, and Aiku watch the results, impressed. Meanwhile, the match between Barcha and Manshine City is still ongoing, though Nagi still seems to be struggling to find his spark.

Isagi’s Determination

Chapter 296 opens with Barou, Sendou, and Aiku watching Isagi become Blue Lock’s number one. Barou looks angry, and reminds himself that Isagi’s spot is the one he wants.

Internally, Isagi is over the moon. He reflects on his journey so far and realizes that he was able to adapt and endure, and everyone in the world is finally able to recognize his talent. He’s pretty hyped up, and he feels he’ll soon be able to evolve even further to become the best player in the world.

Manshine and Barcha

Back on the field, Bachira drives the ball forward, but Nagi and Agi are able to pin him from both sides. Just as Nagi is about to steal the ball though, Bachira pulls off a quick move and shoots, and he scores to tie them up.

At this point, the coaches call for the star change system, and Lavinho and Prince step in. Agi tells Nagi not to rely on half measures, but Reo tells him to stay back. Nagi is falling into despair a little at this point, and feels like he can’t do anything.

He rallies, however, and is determined to survive with Reo. He attempts a one-two pass, but Otoya recognizes it immediately and intercepts him. Nagi sees that Bachira and Otoya are fired up, and that allows them to push forward and score yet again, making it 2-1 in Barcha’s favor.

Nagi wonders how he can fire himself up right now and push even further. Reo comes up from behind him, but instead of looking troubled, he’s excited. Reo says if they score now and turn things around, they’ll be at the center of the universe. He can become anything for the sake of being the best in the world alongside Nagi, and the latter is inspired by Reo’s confidence.

And that does it for our recap of Blue Lock chapter 296. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and information on the series.

