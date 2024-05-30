Blue Lock Episode Nagi poster.
Category:
Anime & Manga

Blue Lock Episode Nagi Release Date Confirmed

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|
Published: May 30, 2024 12:34 pm

Blue Lock Season 2 isn’t ready just yet, but there’s something to hold fans over until it drops. Blue Lock: Episode Nagi is set to arrive in theaters in America this year. Here’s the confirmed release date for the Blue Lock movie.

Recommended Videos

Blue Lock: Episode Nagi Release Date Confirmed

Blue Lock: Episode Nagi will arrive in North America on June 28, 2024. It will head to Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa at a later date and look to continue the success it has found in Japan. Since releasing on April 19 in Japan, the movie has grossed 1.6 billion yen ($10.16 million).

Related: Blue Lock Chapter 262 Recap & Spoilers

What Is Blue Lock: Episode Nagi About?

Looking to build on the success of the first season of the anime, Blue Lock: Episode Nagi will turn back the clock a bit, acting as a prequel centered around Seishiro Nagi. Crunchyroll has provided a synopsis for the film to give fans an idea of what they can expect when the battle of egos arrives on the big screen:

‘That’s a hassle.’ That was second-year high schooler Nagi Seishiro’s favorite phrase as he lived his dull life. Until Mikage Reo, a classmate who dreamed of winning the World Cup, discovered Nagi’s hidden skill, inspiring him to play soccer and share his outstanding talent. One day, he receives an invitation to the mysterious BLUE LOCK Project. What awaits him there is an encounter with the finest strikers assembled from across the country. Nagi’s dream of becoming the best, alongside Reo, will take this prodigy to a world he’s never known.

A prodigy can only be shaped when someone discovers him….now, striker Nagi Seishiro’s incredible talent and persona will set the soccer world ablaze.

And that’s the confirmed release date for Blue Lock: Episode Nagi.

Post Tag:
Blue Lock
Blue Lock The Movie - Episode Nagi
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article 10 Best One Piece Arcs, Ranked
Full page spread of One Piece Chappter 1113
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
10 Best One Piece Arcs, Ranked
Ernesto Valenzuela Ernesto Valenzuela May 30, 2024
Read Article Is There An I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 10 Release Date?
I was reincarnated the 7th Prince image via Crunchyroll
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Is There An I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 10 Release Date?
Aidan O'Brien Aidan O'Brien May 30, 2024
Read Article Attack on Titan The Musical Tickets, Dates, Cast & More
The cast members of Attack on Titan The Musical ready to fight.
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Attack on Titan The Musical Tickets, Dates, Cast & More
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes May 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article 10 Best One Piece Arcs, Ranked
Full page spread of One Piece Chappter 1113
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
10 Best One Piece Arcs, Ranked
Ernesto Valenzuela Ernesto Valenzuela May 30, 2024
Read Article Is There An I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 10 Release Date?
I was reincarnated the 7th Prince image via Crunchyroll
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Is There An I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 10 Release Date?
Aidan O'Brien Aidan O'Brien May 30, 2024
Read Article Attack on Titan The Musical Tickets, Dates, Cast & More
The cast members of Attack on Titan The Musical ready to fight.
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Attack on Titan The Musical Tickets, Dates, Cast & More
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes May 30, 2024
Author
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema, where he's covered various sports games, Call of Duty, the MCU, and other major properties. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67