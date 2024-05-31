Image Source: Crunchyroll
Blue Lock: Episode Nagi to Hit Theaters in North America in June

Zhiqing Wan
Published: May 30, 2024 11:16 pm

Blue Lock has been one of the biggest breakout manga and anime series in the past couple years, so it’s no surprise to hear that it was quickly greenlit for a spinoff movie after season 1 did so well. Blue Lock: Episode Nagi will finally be coming to North America this summer.

Crunchyroll has just released a new trailer for the movie, announcing that it’ll premiere on June 28. You can check out the trailer for yourself down below:

The movie will be dubbed in English as well, and will be released in other international regions at a later date.

As the title suggests, Blue Lock: Episode Nagi is a spinoff story that focuses on Nagi Seishiro, a lazy but extremely talented striker whose life changes once he meets Reo Mikage. The movie will center around Nagi and Reo’s friendship, how he got into soccer, as well his own trials and tribulations in the Blue Lock facility itself. Protagonist Isagi Yoichi will also be in the movie, though the story will be largely told from Nagi’s perspective.

Blue Lock: Episode Nagi is set to be released on June 28.

