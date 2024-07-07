Blue Lock Season 2 Episode Release Dates & Time

Blue Lock is officially getting a second season, and its release isn’t far off. That’s right, 2024 will provide fans with more of this incredible sports anime, and so you’re ready for it to land here are the episode release dates for Blue Lock Season 2.

When Does Blue Lock Season 2 Release?

Blue Lock Season 2 will premiere on Oct. 5, 2024, as was first announced during Anime Expo 2024. Also confirmed at the event was the fact that the new season will run for a total of 14 episodes.

These episodes are expected to land weekly, so here’s a look at the most likely release dates for the episodes in Season 2 of Blue Lock.

Episode Date Episode 1 Oct. 5 Episode 2 Oct. 12 Episode 3 Oct. 19 Episode 4 Oct. 26 Episode 5 Nov. 2 Episode 6 Nov. 9 Episode 7 Nov. 16 Episode 8 Nov. 23 Episode 9 Nov. 30 Episode 10 Dec. 7 Episode 11 Dec. 14 Episode 12 Dec. 21 Episode 13 Dec. 28 Episode 14 Jan. 4

Given we are so far away from this release it is possible these dates could change. If there are changes to the episode release dates for Blue Lock Season 2 rest assured that this article will be updated to reflect that.

For now, the important date to remember is Oct. 5 when the new season will premiere.

What Time Do New Episodes of Blue Lock Release?

New episodes of Blue Lock Season 2 will arrive on Saturdays, however, an exact time has not yet been shared. This likely won’t be confirmed until much closer to the season release, but once we know for sure this article will be updated.

Blue Lock Season 2 is expected to stream internationally via Crunchyroll where you can already enjoy the first season of the show, but the specifics for if and when the second season would land on the streamer is yet to be shared.

Once we know all the details for certain this article will be updated, so make sure to check back closer to release.

