Blue Lock Season 2 Release Date Confirmed

Blue Lock has seen a steady rise in popularity thanks to consistent English volume manga releases and a successful anime adaptation. Along with the upcoming film, a second season of the sports anime is on the way. Here’s the confirmed release date of Blue Lock Season 2.

When Does Blue Lock Season 2 Come Out?

Blue Lock Season 2 will be released on October 5, 2025, in the U.S. and Japan, as announced on the series’ official X (formerly known as Twitter) page. Along with the announcement of the premiere date was the reveal that the second season would consist of 14 episodes. The episode count for the second season is ten less than the previous, which consisted of 24. The first season of the anime ended with the Blue Lock project in jeopardy and forced to fight for its own existence to prove its worth. Ego, the engineer behind Blue Lock, decides to put the players in his project up against the current under-20s soccer team for Japan.

Fans of the series can expect Season 2 of Blue Lock to pick up immediately after the events of the first season and hopefully find out If the players in Ego’s project have a shot at proving their capabilities as players. Moreover, the upcoming movie will not be an adaptation of the main manga but instead, be based on the spin-off manga Blue Lock—Episode Nagi. Needless to say, if you’re a fan of the series, there are plenty of avenues to enjoy the cutthroat world of Blue Lock.

Here is when you can expect the Season 2 premiere of Blue Lock to air in various time zones:

Saturday, October 5, 11:30 PM JST

Saturday, October 5, 10:30 AM EDT

Saturday, October 5, 8:30 AM MT

Saturday, October 5, 7:30 AM PT

And that’s the confirmed release date of Blue Lock Season 2.

Blue Lock is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

