Blue Period Live Action Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot, and More

Blue Period is finally coming to life as the manga that inspired 2020’s hit anime finally gets the movie treatment. To help you stay in the loop with this upcoming film here’s what we know so far about the release date, cast, and more.

When Does Blue Period’s Live-Action Movie Release

The Blue Period live-action movie will be released in theaters across Japan on Aug. 9. At the time of writing there is no international release date for the movie so it remains to be seen if and when fans in the West will get their chance to watch.

Fortunately, with the power of streaming, even if Blue Period doesn’t get a theatrical release in the United States it will eventually be available to stream online, so fans will just need to wait patiently until further news is shared.

Blue Period Live-Action Movie Trailer

Full Blue Period Live-Action Movie Cast List

Here are all of the confirmed stars who will be showing up in the Blue Period live-action film when it arrives later this year, according to IMDb.

Gordon Maeda as Yatora Yaguchi

Fumiya Takahashi as Ryuji Ayukawa

Hiyori Sakurada as Maru Mori

Hiroko Yakushimaru as Masako Saeki

Rihito Itagaki as Yotasuke Takahashi

Masaki Miura as Teacher Goto

Noriko Eguchi as Mayu Oba

Sena Nakajima as Maki Kuwana

Hikari Ishida as Marie Yaguchi

Katsumi Hyodo as Shin Koigakubo

Ikuho Akiya as Haruka Hashida

What Is the Plot of the Blue Period Live-Action Film?

The plot of Blue Period will be similar to what fans received when it got the anime treatment back in 2020. It should summarise the start of the series manga which introduces fans to Yatora Yaguchi, a bored high schooler who discovers a passion for painting and pursues a career in art.

Of course, given the length, this won’t follow as closely to the source material as the anime did, but we expect it should be a reasonably faithful adaption.

