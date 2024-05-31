Blue Period Live Action Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot, and More

Blue Period is finally coming to life as the manga that inspired 2020’s hit anime finally gets the movie treatment. To help you stay in the loop with this upcoming film here’s what we know so far about the release date, cast, and more.
When Does Blue Period’s Live-Action Movie Release
The Blue Period live-action movie will be released in theaters across Japan on Aug. 9. At the time of writing there is no international release date for the movie so it remains to be seen if and when fans in the West will get their chance to watch.
Fortunately, with the power of streaming, even if Blue Period doesn’t get a theatrical release in the United States it will eventually be available to stream online, so fans will just need to wait patiently until further news is shared.
Blue Period Live-Action Movie Trailer
Full Blue Period Live-Action Movie Cast List
Here are all of the confirmed stars who will be showing up in the Blue Period live-action film when it arrives later this year, according to IMDb.
- Gordon Maeda as Yatora Yaguchi
- Fumiya Takahashi as Ryuji Ayukawa
- Hiyori Sakurada as Maru Mori
- Hiroko Yakushimaru as Masako Saeki
- Rihito Itagaki as Yotasuke Takahashi
- Masaki Miura as Teacher Goto
- Noriko Eguchi as Mayu Oba
- Sena Nakajima as Maki Kuwana
- Hikari Ishida as Marie Yaguchi
- Katsumi Hyodo as Shin Koigakubo
- Ikuho Akiya as Haruka Hashida
What Is the Plot of the Blue Period Live-Action Film?
The plot of Blue Period will be similar to what fans received when it got the anime treatment back in 2020. It should summarise the start of the series manga which introduces fans to Yatora Yaguchi, a bored high schooler who discovers a passion for painting and pursues a career in art.
Of course, given the length, this won’t follow as closely to the source material as the anime did, but we expect it should be a reasonably faithful adaption.