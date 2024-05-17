Brick Bronze | Bronze Legacy Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 17, 2024
The world of Pokémon is at your fingertips, and it’s time to catch ’em all! Explore the map in search of the most powerful creatures, defeat the toughest gym leaders, and prove your mettle as the best trainer in Sinnoh—all with the help of Brick Bronze | Bronze Legacy codes!
All Brick Bronze | Bronze Legacy Codes List
Active Brick Bronze | Bronze Legacy Codes
- SpringFever: Use for a Lvl 50 Shiny Sunflora (must have 5th gym badge) (New)
- GreenieRepellent: Use for a Lvl 50 Shiny Rillaboom (must have 5th gym badge) (New)
- EVPack: Use for x10 PP Maxes, x10 EV Vitamins, x200 BP, x10 Tix, and 75k PokeDollars (must have 4th gym badge)
- BreederPack: Use for a Destiny Knot, an Everstone, a Soothe Bell, 2k Tix, and x8 BP (must have 4th gym badge)
- EndGame: Use for x10 UMW Batteries, 1 Macho Brace, 1 Ability Capsule, 1 Ability Patch, 100k PokeDollars, x200 BP, and x2000 Tix (must have 8th gym badge)
- MidGame: Use for x10 Quick Balls, x10 Full Heals, x10 Revives, x10 Hyper Potions, 30k PokeDollars, x100 BP, and x1,000 Tix (must have 4th gym badge)
- EarlyGame: Use for x20 Pokeballs, x10 Super Potions, x10 Revives, x10 Full heals, x10 UMV Batteries, 20k PokeDollars, x100 BP and x1,000 Tix (must have 1st gym badge)
Expired Brick Bronze | Bronze Legacy Codes
PVPTime
NeverTooWindy
AwesomePeople
50KMembers
GreenieExterminator
ScrubNuker
NoGreeniesAllowed
GreeniesNeedBitches
GreeniesNeedGrass
TemuRay
CatchRay
EidMubarak
PirateBunny
ThanksForSupport
RamadanLastNights
RamadanPhase2
GreenieControl
RamadanIsHere
2v2Fix
30kMembers
JBoat
ThanksFor29k
3KPLAYERS!
22K
21K
20K
19K
Valentino
PBR
Crazy8k
GoldButBlue
WeCookin
SheTrynaBeThor
RaidTime
InfraredOnTop
How to Redeem Codes in Brick Bronze | Bronze Legacy
Learn how to easily redeem codes in Brick Bronze | Bronze Legacy by following this short guide:
- Launch Brick Bronze | Bronze Legacy in Roblox.
- Click the Menu button (1) on the left side of the screen.
- Click the Options button (2) at the bottom of the menu to open the next window.
- Click the right arrow (3) to reach the second page of the options menu.
- Input a code into the text box (4).
- Click the Redeem button to submit your code.
