Brick Bronze | Bronze Legacy Codes (May 2024)

The world of Pokémon is at your fingertips, and it’s time to catch ’em all! Explore the map in search of the most powerful creatures, defeat the toughest gym leaders, and prove your mettle as the best trainer in Sinnoh—all with the help of Brick Bronze | Bronze Legacy codes!

All Brick Bronze | Bronze Legacy Codes List

Active Brick Bronze | Bronze Legacy Codes

SpringFever : Use for a Lvl 50 Shiny Sunflora (must have 5th gym badge) (New)

: Use for a Lvl 50 Shiny Sunflora (must have 5th gym badge) GreenieRepellent : Use for a Lvl 50 Shiny Rillaboom (must have 5th gym badge) (New)

: Use for a Lvl 50 Shiny Rillaboom (must have 5th gym badge) EVPack : Use for x10 PP Maxes, x10 EV Vitamins, x200 BP, x10 Tix, and 75k PokeDollars (must have 4th gym badge)

: Use for x10 PP Maxes, x10 EV Vitamins, x200 BP, x10 Tix, and 75k PokeDollars (must have 4th gym badge) BreederPack : Use for a Destiny Knot, an Everstone, a Soothe Bell, 2k Tix, and x8 BP (must have 4th gym badge)

: Use for a Destiny Knot, an Everstone, a Soothe Bell, 2k Tix, and x8 BP (must have 4th gym badge) EndGame : Use for x10 UMW Batteries, 1 Macho Brace, 1 Ability Capsule, 1 Ability Patch, 100k PokeDollars, x200 BP, and x2000 Tix (must have 8th gym badge)

: Use for x10 UMW Batteries, 1 Macho Brace, 1 Ability Capsule, 1 Ability Patch, 100k PokeDollars, x200 BP, and x2000 Tix (must have 8th gym badge) MidGame : Use for x10 Quick Balls, x10 Full Heals, x10 Revives, x10 Hyper Potions, 30k PokeDollars, x100 BP, and x1,000 Tix (must have 4th gym badge)

: Use for x10 Quick Balls, x10 Full Heals, x10 Revives, x10 Hyper Potions, 30k PokeDollars, x100 BP, and x1,000 Tix (must have 4th gym badge) EarlyGame: Use for x20 Pokeballs, x10 Super Potions, x10 Revives, x10 Full heals, x10 UMV Batteries, 20k PokeDollars, x100 BP and x1,000 Tix (must have 1st gym badge)

Expired Brick Bronze | Bronze Legacy Codes

show more PVPTime

NeverTooWindy

AwesomePeople

50KMembers

GreenieExterminator

ScrubNuker

NoGreeniesAllowed

GreeniesNeedBitches

GreeniesNeedGrass

TemuRay

CatchRay

EidMubarak

PirateBunny

ThanksForSupport

RamadanLastNights

RamadanPhase2

GreenieControl

RamadanIsHere

2v2Fix

30kMembers

JBoat

ThanksFor29k

3KPLAYERS!

22K

21K

20K

19K

Valentino

PBR

Crazy8k

GoldButBlue

WeCookin

SheTrynaBeThor

RaidTime

InfraredOnTop show less

How to Redeem Codes in Brick Bronze | Bronze Legacy

Learn how to easily redeem codes in Brick Bronze | Bronze Legacy by following this short guide:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Brick Bronze | Bronze Legacy in Roblox. Click the Menu button (1) on the left side of the screen. Click the Options button (2) at the bottom of the menu to open the next window. Click the right arrow (3) to reach the second page of the options menu. Input a code into the text box (4). Click the Redeem button to submit your code.

Can’t get enough of Pokémon-inspired games? Don’t forget to visit our lists of Project Bronze Forever codes and Pet Catchers codes and collect more rewards in your favorite Roblox experiences.

