Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Codes (October 2024)

Updated October 25, 2024 We searched for new codes!

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is finally here, and it’s just as thrilling as the other Black Ops games. Get ready to grab your weapons and find out what awaits Alex Mason, Frank Woods, and Jason Hudson in this new installment.

There are Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 codes you can redeem for this game, and there are multiple ways to get them. These codes are for one-time use, so be quick before someone else snatches these goodies. If you’re interested in trying another shooter experience, head over to our XDefiant Codes list and claim goodies before jumping into this action-packed first shooter game.

All Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Codes List

Active Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Monster Energy Codes

There are currently no active Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Monster Energy codes.

Active Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Double XP Codes

There are currently no active Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Double XP codes.

Expired Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Monster Energy codes

0HRS-Y0654-4R1H

0EVY-RQEM4-VS56

3C8D-9K07E-4PES

0TWV-Q3MJH-HRCZ

0EVG-YWZY2-MPKM

Expired Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Double XP codes

2JWF-SNP35-4PE0

TYND-S1V09-QS6S

TYN9-C2PMC-L9RK

6JJ5-DYY2M-VSJB

ZZW6-8FBBP-T225

6JKQ-BX330-TL5J

ZZWC-WTXN0-YSF8

TYN7-DDLB6-RH5E

2JWB-505H9-QTC5

6JJ3-H6DCY-5RYX

6KJH-EMDBL-HT3R

ZZWB-KRLXV-K5ZN

ZZWD-2GK9W-JZ7Q

6JJ3-5TVXE-SSZL

ZZW8-KYPG0-0MEK

6JKL-014EK-GWS2

12R8-SVLYS-S5MK

ZZW6-Y1TE8-XE92

6KJF-VGBGR-LFE4

6KJG-HP28N-C2CY

6JJ6-QFREM-KNCK

12R7-MD9R1-VNLH

12R8-2TJ73-RJ5Y

TYND-G5MPE-T0HV

2JW7-F876J-G8TS

6KJF-9YGXF-WKVK

6JKK-7EMZX-69ZD

12R8-94KR4-NDPW

2JW8-KPZNK-YVLG

ZZW2-ZEN4L-D49F

6KJE-S7XS3-5YDB

6JJ4-CZPJW-N4DT

TYNE-Y9KR0-GFNY

ZZWC-VQTGE-ET2P

6JKH-SCM3N-XWZ1

12R8-4RNR0-W282

6KJF-ZBECE-LCVN

TYN9-783F2-WRPM

6JKE-RJLS5-T195

TYN9-RQQGL-1JWF

TYN9-84ZPW-TR33

2JW9-HW9KS-YDVQ

2JX8-B9V4E-VBML

6JJ3-1TDW6-7KFQ

ZZWD-DS0VF-C3C4

6JJ5-8WXS8-BX7M

6JJP-VKYYV-1SK8

ZZW9-67EX9-SL15

6KJJ-PLDD6-V0SZ

2JWQ-D9NR4-WNLM

6JJ3-88GZG-JPCM

6KJF-RL862-H0MK

6KJG-W2B7S-TQF2

6JKG-04XQG-G5LE

TYN8-JMBH8-2R0C

6JJ4-6XLBB-TPZC

6JKK-Z03Y0-Z1X8

6JKG-1GMXJ-JBX2

6JKN-BQJ8B-BFMF

12R8-KES16-PMW9

6KJG-M3923-NNMM

2JW9-YSXSY-Z1PN

TYNE-V3P1Z-7TDQ



How to Redeem Codes in Call of Duty Black Ops 6

The tutorial you’ve been waiting for is below, so check it out and learn how to redeem Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 codes:

Image by The Escapist

Open the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 redemption page. Input your login info and check the captcha box before clicking the Sign in button. Type a code into the ‘Enter your code here‘ text field. Press the REDEEM CODE button and claim goodies in-game.

How to Redeem Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Promo Codes

Screenshot by The Escapist

Apart from the regular Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 code redemption website, you can also get promo codes by dining in the Little Ceasars or by buying Monster energy drinks. Certain retailers will provide you with instructions on how to redeem these promo codes, but the most important information to have at hand is your login info.

If you want to delve into this game with prior knowledge, you should check out the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Trello and the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Wiki. You can learn more about the new features in the Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombie modes, along with other additional information that might be interesting to check out.

Why Are My Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Codes Not Working?

The first thing to check is whether or not you’ve wrongly typed in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 codes. Make it easier for yourself, and start to copy/paste codes to avoid making spelling errors. If you’re sure the problem isn’t related to typos, then you’ve encountered an outdated code. Inactive codes have no room in our active list, so make sure to reach out to us and let us know which codes should be in the expired list.

What is Call of Duty Black Ops 6?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is another installment of the Call of Duty series, which are all first-person shooter games. If you’re familiar with the lore of this series, then you’d want to know that this part takes place 13 years after the events of the original Black Ops game. This edition has the Zombie mode and an interesting new feature, which is the ability to change the colors of the enemies, allowing players who have vision impairment to have a better gameplay experience. There are daily challenges you can complete, and the multiplayer mode is also available so that you can play with your friends.

