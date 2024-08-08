Can I Run Black Myth: Wukong? PC System Requirements, Explained

Nobody wants to buy a game and find out that it won’t work on their system, especially when it one as hyped as Black Myth: Wukong. So you can avoid that problem, here’s a look at exactly what you’ll need to play this game smoothly on your PC.
System Requirements for Black Myth: Wukong
There are three tiers of requirements to run Black Myth: Wukong. As usual, these are the minimum, recommended, and top-of-the-line specs. Before the game arrives, here’s what you’ll need under the hook to run the game on your system.
|Minimum
|Recommended
|Ultra
|Graphics Mode
|Medium
|High
|Very High
|Processor
|Core i5-8400Ryzen 5 1600
|Core i7-9700Ryzen 5 5500
|Core i7-9700Ryzen 5 5500
|GPU
|GeForce GTX 1060 RX 580
|GeForce RTX 2060Radeon RX 5700 XT
|GeForce RTX 4070Radeon RX 7800 XT
|VRAM
|6GB
|6GB
|12GB
|System Ram
|16GB
|16GB
|32GB
|Storage
|130GB
|130GB SSD
|130GB SSD
|Operating System
|Windows 10/ 11 64-bit
|Windows 10/ 11 64-bit
|Windows 10/ 11 64-bit
Full Ray Tracing Requirements for Black Myth: Wukong
If you’re hoping to enjoy Black Myth: Wukong with the most stunning ray-traced visuals then you’ll need more power than is required to simply play the game.
So you can know whether your PC is prepared for the task, here’s a look at the minimum, recommended, and top specs for running Black Myth: Wukong will full ray tracing on.
|Minimum
|Recommended
|Ultra
|Graphics Mode
|Medium (Low Ray Tracing)
|Medium (Medium Ray Tracing)
|High (Very High Ray Tracing)
|Processor
|Core i5-9400Ryzen 5 1600
|Core i7-9700Ryzen 5 5500
|Core i7-9700Ryzen 5 5500
|GPU
|GeForce RTX 3060
|GeForce RTX 4060
|GeForce RTX 4060 SUPER
|VRAM
|8GB
|8GB
|16GB
|System Ram
|16GB
|16GB
|32GB
|Storage
|130GB SSD
|130GB SSD
|130GB SSD
|Operating System
|Windows 10/ 11 64-bit
|Windows 10/ 11 64-bit
|Windows 10/ 11 64-bit
Should any of these requirements change once players have a chance to try the game, have no fear, this article will be updated.
That is all of the details you need to know to ensure you’re able to play Black Myth: Wukong when it arrives on PC on Aug. 20. Now you’ve got the tools, you can also set your clock with the exact release time so that you don’t miss out on any gaming moments in this new world.
Published: Aug 7, 2024 09:59 pm