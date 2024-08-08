Black Myth Wukong Wolf boss fight screenshot
Can I Run Black Myth: Wukong? PC System Requirements, Explained

Be prepared.
Nobody wants to buy a game and find out that it won’t work on their system, especially when it one as hyped as Black Myth: Wukong. So you can avoid that problem, here’s a look at exactly what you’ll need to play this game smoothly on your PC.

System Requirements for Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth Wukong character drinking potion before boss fight

There are three tiers of requirements to run Black Myth: Wukong. As usual, these are the minimum, recommended, and top-of-the-line specs. Before the game arrives, here’s what you’ll need under the hook to run the game on your system.

MinimumRecommendedUltra
Graphics ModeMediumHighVery High
ProcessorCore i5-8400Ryzen 5 1600Core i7-9700Ryzen 5 5500Core i7-9700Ryzen 5 5500
GPUGeForce GTX 1060 RX 580GeForce RTX 2060Radeon RX 5700 XTGeForce RTX 4070Radeon RX 7800 XT
VRAM6GB6GB12GB
System Ram16GB16GB32GB
Storage130GB130GB SSD130GB SSD
Operating SystemWindows 10/ 11 64-bitWindows 10/ 11 64-bitWindows 10/ 11 64-bit

Full Ray Tracing Requirements for Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth Wukong gameplay screenshot from Steam listing

If you’re hoping to enjoy Black Myth: Wukong with the most stunning ray-traced visuals then you’ll need more power than is required to simply play the game.

So you can know whether your PC is prepared for the task, here’s a look at the minimum, recommended, and top specs for running Black Myth: Wukong will full ray tracing on.

MinimumRecommendedUltra
Graphics ModeMedium (Low Ray Tracing)Medium (Medium Ray Tracing)High (Very High Ray Tracing)
ProcessorCore i5-9400Ryzen 5 1600Core i7-9700Ryzen 5 5500Core i7-9700Ryzen 5 5500
GPUGeForce RTX 3060GeForce RTX 4060GeForce RTX 4060 SUPER
VRAM8GB8GB16GB
System Ram16GB16GB32GB
Storage130GB SSD130GB SSD130GB SSD
Operating SystemWindows 10/ 11 64-bitWindows 10/ 11 64-bitWindows 10/ 11 64-bit

Should any of these requirements change once players have a chance to try the game, have no fear, this article will be updated.

That is all of the details you need to know to ensure you’re able to play Black Myth: Wukong when it arrives on PC on Aug. 20. Now you’ve got the tools, you can also set your clock with the exact release time so that you don’t miss out on any gaming moments in this new world.

