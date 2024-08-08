Can I Run Black Myth: Wukong? PC System Requirements, Explained

Nobody wants to buy a game and find out that it won’t work on their system, especially when it one as hyped as Black Myth: Wukong. So you can avoid that problem, here’s a look at exactly what you’ll need to play this game smoothly on your PC.

System Requirements for Black Myth: Wukong

There are three tiers of requirements to run Black Myth: Wukong. As usual, these are the minimum, recommended, and top-of-the-line specs. Before the game arrives, here’s what you’ll need under the hook to run the game on your system.

Minimum Recommended Ultra Graphics Mode Medium High Very High Processor Core i5-8400Ryzen 5 1600 Core i7-9700Ryzen 5 5500 Core i7-9700Ryzen 5 5500 GPU GeForce GTX 1060 RX 580 GeForce RTX 2060Radeon RX 5700 XT GeForce RTX 4070Radeon RX 7800 XT VRAM 6GB 6GB 12GB System Ram 16GB 16GB 32GB Storage 130GB 130GB SSD 130GB SSD Operating System Windows 10/ 11 64-bit Windows 10/ 11 64-bit Windows 10/ 11 64-bit

Full Ray Tracing Requirements for Black Myth: Wukong

If you’re hoping to enjoy Black Myth: Wukong with the most stunning ray-traced visuals then you’ll need more power than is required to simply play the game.

So you can know whether your PC is prepared for the task, here’s a look at the minimum, recommended, and top specs for running Black Myth: Wukong will full ray tracing on.

Minimum Recommended Ultra Graphics Mode Medium (Low Ray Tracing) Medium (Medium Ray Tracing) High (Very High Ray Tracing) Processor Core i5-9400Ryzen 5 1600 Core i7-9700Ryzen 5 5500 Core i7-9700Ryzen 5 5500 GPU GeForce RTX 3060 GeForce RTX 4060 GeForce RTX 4060 SUPER VRAM 8GB 8GB 16GB System Ram 16GB 16GB 32GB Storage 130GB SSD 130GB SSD 130GB SSD Operating System Windows 10/ 11 64-bit Windows 10/ 11 64-bit Windows 10/ 11 64-bit

Should any of these requirements change once players have a chance to try the game, have no fear, this article will be updated.

That is all of the details you need to know to ensure you’re able to play Black Myth: Wukong when it arrives on PC on Aug. 20. Now you’ve got the tools, you can also set your clock with the exact release time so that you don’t miss out on any gaming moments in this new world.

